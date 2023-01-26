HUNTINGTON — One highly decorated Marshall football alumnus will serve as a head coach in the longest-running college football all-star game next month.
Troy Brown, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, will coach the West in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled to be played on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Brown had a 14-year career in the NFL after being drafted in the eighth round by the Patriots in the 1993 NFL Draft. He caught 557 passes, amassed 6,366 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in his playing career, winning Super Bowls in 2001, 2003 and 2004.
Brown just wrapped up his third season on staff in New England, where he is the wide receivers and kick returners coach. He'll be joined by the rest of the Patriots' coaching staff at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
It's the first time in the game's 98-year history that the coaching staff on both sides of the field will be from an NFL franchise, with the Atlanta Falcons staff coaching the East team, led by special teams coordinator Marquise Williams.
The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children's Hospital and will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2. The game will be televised on NFL Network.
YURA-COACH: Former Marshall tight end Ryan Yuracheck is on the move.
After two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks as a graduate assistant, and one year as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay, Yuracheck was announced as the newest addition to South Carolina's staff Monday and joins the Gamecocks as an offensive analyst.
Before working his way into the coaching ranks, Yuracheck spent time with two NFL programs, on the then-Oakland Raiders practice squad in 2018 and the offseason roster for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
BACK TO BACK: Marshall swimming and diving freshman Mia McBride was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.
McBride earned five first-place finishes, in the 400-meter medley relay, 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 200-meter medley relay and 100-meter backstroke.
NESTER HONORED BY ALMA MATER: Marshall softball pitcher Sydney Nester will be honored at her high school alma mater of Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia this weekend. The redshirt senior pitcher will be inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday.
The 2022 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year for the Thundering Herd will be inducted alongside two other honorees, including a high school teammate from her team’s 2015 state champions.
STARTING STRONG: The Marshall University tennis team (1-0) took a narrow 4-3 decision over the Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) to open its dual season on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.
With Kentucky taking a 3-2 advantage on with a victory on court four, MU needed to take the final two matches. Johanna Strom stepped up on court two to take her contest in three sets after dropping the first. Sophia Hurrion then rallied after falling in the second to seal the match for the Herd with a 6-3 win in set three of her match on court five.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
