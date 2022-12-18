The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221218 mu football 1.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall football players prepare to practice for the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School.

 Luke Creasy | HD Media

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Seven days before the Alabama Crimson Tide played in the Rose Bowl Game on New Years Day in 2020, Charles Huff turned on the television in hopes of watching some football.

On Christmas Day, there was just one game on — Marshall versus Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you