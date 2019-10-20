SAN DIEGO — The 21st-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half to grab its 10th win of the year 5-1 over San Diego State Friday night.
Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef scored two goals for the second consecutive match, and the third time this season.
The Thundering Herd is now 10-1-2 overall. Marshall has reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2012 when it finished 11-5-1. San Diego State dropped to 3-8-1.
“We started quite slow, but to be fair, the pitch took a minute to get used to; it was fast, narrow and very slick,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “They also came out full throttle as well, so it looked like pinball for a while in the first half. We settled down and were excellent, and by the second half we had a stranglehold on the match.”
Grassie praised team and individuals.
“We dominated possession in the second half and we looked dangerous every time we went forward. I thought Vitor (Dias) did an awesome job transitioning from defense to attack, and Milo was deadly again tonight.
Yosef, now with 10 goals for the year, is the first Marshall player to score at least 10 goals in a season since Tom Jackson in 2011.
“A great trip out to the west coast,” Grassie said of victories over Loyola-Marymount and San Diego State. “We learned a lot about ourselves. Now we’re looking forward to getting back to Huntington for a few days before Wright State.”
Cross country
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marshall’s men’s cross country team won the Evansville Invitational Saturday, totaling 26 points. Runner-up Morehead State had 68 points.
Purdue-Fort Wayne was third with 87 points, followed by Western kentucky with 100, Evansville with 105, Vincennes with 138 and Kentucky State with 215.
Jarrett Mattingly of Morehead State was the individual champion in 24:56.5, but the Herd took the next three spots with Alex Minor placing second in 25:21.22, Evan White third in 25:27.6 and Daniel Green fourth in 25:43.6. Marshall’s Jacob Biruakis finished eighth and Joel Krznaric ninth.
The Herd women totaled 67 points to finish second to Morehead State, which scored 36. Evansville was third with 79, followed by Purdue-Fort Wayne with 93, Western Kentucky with 99, Thomas More with 148, Vincennes with 183, Oakland City with 232 and Kentucky State with 243.
Anna Lowry of Evansville won the individual championship in 18:17.4. Marshall’s Sydney Smith placed fourth in 18:57.3. The Herd’s Julia Muller was ninth in 19:11.9.
Women’s soccer
HOUSTON — Marshall University’s women’s soccer team (4-11 overall, 2-5-0) fell at Rice, 2-1, as the Owls scored the game winner with less than five minutes left in the game on Friday in Houston.
“I thought we played well in segments, both offensively and defensively,” Marshall head coach Kevin Long said. “At times we moved the very well, but in the end we give our opponents really small gaps where they were able to capitalize.”
Marshall began the game with the opening goal in the 17th minute as Marah Abu-Tayeh scored her seventh goal of the season on an assist by Farah Abu-Tayeh. M. Abu-Tayeh extended her point streak to six games with the goal.
Rice wasted no time getting back into the match as Haley Kostyshyn tied the game with a goal just more than one minute into the second half. Izzy McBride scored the game winner.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON — Marshall volleyball (12-7 overall, 3-3 C-USA) entertains North Texas (11-7, 5-1) at noon Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.