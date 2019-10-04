VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Marshall University women’s golf team is back in action at the Princess Anne Invitational Friday through Sunday at the Princess Anne Country Club.
Old Dominion University hosts the tournament, a three-round event that begins at 8 a.m. Friday at the par-70, 5,824-yard course.
Competing for Marshall will be senior Shelby Brauckmuller, junior Stormy Randazzo, sophomores Jackie Schmidt and Torren Kalaskey, and freshman Makena Rauch. Rauch is making her collegiate debut.
Other schools competing are UCF, Sacramento State, Campbell, South Florida, East Carolina, College of Charleston, Chattanooga, UTSA, LSU, Middle Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Minnesota.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall volleyball team opens Conference USA play at the Charlotte 49ers at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Thundering Herd enters the match at 11-4 overall and 2-0 in C-USA. The 49ers are 10-7 and 1-1 in conference play.
Tennis
Marshall women’s tennis heads to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Hokie Fall Invite hosted by Virginia Tech beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.
Joining the Thundering Herd and the host at the tournament will be Virginia Commonwealth, Appalachian State and Radford.
Marshall begins Friday with a doubles match at 9 a.m. against VCU followed by singles matches with Virginia Tech at 12:45 and 4 p.m. versus Radford.
On Saturday, double action will see the Herd take on Radford at 9 a.m. with singles play beginning at 10:30 against VCU.
Marshall will wrap up play in the tournament with doubles Sunday at 8 a.m. versus Virginia Tech and 9 a.m. against Appalachian State. Then singles play at 11 a.m. against the Mountaineers.
Baseball
Marshall baseball travels to Morgantown where it will face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday at 6:30.
This will be the second matchup of the fall as the two teams also met Sept. 27 in Charleston.