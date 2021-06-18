HUNTINGTON — The exposure of Marshall’s national championship in men’s soccer translated to an increase in numbers at this year’s soccer camp.
While Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie was pleased with the numbers increase, his biggest focus was on one particular area — campers who were completely new to soccer.
Grassie said the influx of first-time soccer players has been his biggest takeaway from camp.
“I feel like we had a few people who were first-time soccer players coming out, which we always love,” Grassie said. “We are trying to encourage that passion for the game with a spark from our championship run.
“You take those first-time soccer players — especially the young ones — and get them on a path to hopefully making the game a little more permanent part of their lives.”
Grassie said the camp featured 230-plus kids between two locations and was a collaboration between Marshall men’s soccer and Herd women’s soccer, which is led by Michael Swan.
Each day of the camp featured a different theme and Wednesday’s Green and White Day showed how the community has taken to soccer since Marshall’s 1-0 win over Indiana in the national championship.
Many of the campers chose to wear commemorative national champion T-shirts as their attire for Green and White Day.
Grassie said the continued buzz from the title win has been his favorite aspect of winning the title.
“One of my favorite experiences of this whole thing has been hearing from people — especially the kids — hearing their experiences of watching the championship and what it meant to them,” Grassie said. “Whether it’s ‘I was with my Dad and Mom’ or talking about rushing the field, it’s fantastic. That experience of where they were and who they were with when they watched it, they remember that. It’s the best part of all of it, honestly. Those are the best moments.”
For Grassie and his staff, the educational aspect of soccer is critical in getting more youth involved in the sport, but he added the positive introduction to the sport was the most critical aspect of the week.
“We do this every year and the philosophy remains the same: we want kids to have a better appreciation for the game than when they got here and we want them to have a great time,” Grassie said. “Hopefully, it’s one of those fantastic experiences — we’re at the stadium, we’re playing with the Marshall players — and it fans the flame of that initial passion for the game.”