HUNTINGTON — Marshall University softball showed a flair for the dramatic on Saturday to earn a pair of one-run wins in the first day of action at the Thundering Herd Round Robin at Dot Hicks Field.
Marshall (17-5) used a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth to plate four runs, leading to a 9-8 win over Rutgers.
The pair of victories ran the Herd’s winning streak to nine games.
Marshall’s hottest bat led the Herd over the top in the sixth inning when Mya Stevenson connected on a three-run home run to left field that produced an 8-7 advantage. Saige Pye followed with a solo shot for back-to-back home runs that gave a two-run cushion.
That advantage became vital in the top of the seventh when Rutgers climbed back within one run following a solo home run from Anyssa Iliopoulos that closed the gap to one.
Laney Jones induced a fly out to left field to end the game.
Prior to Marshall’s rally, the Herd had jumped to a 3-0 lead before Rutgers plated a pair of runs in the fourth then used a four-run fifth to take a 6-4 lead.
Just as Marshall had to come back against Rutgers, it faced a similar scenario against Bucknell, which jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The Herd answered with consecutive doubles from Aly Harrell and Sierra Huerta to cut the deficit to 3-2, but didn’t get over the top until junior catcher Katie Adams hit a two-run home run to left-center field that gave Marshall a lead.
From there, the Herd showed its pitching prowess as well, as Ashley Blessin kept Bucknell scoreless until giving way to Jones in the seventh.
After allowing a leadoff walk, Jones retired the next three batters in order to give the Herd the win.
Blessin moved to 6-0 on the season, while Jones earned her first of two saves on the day. Jones now has four saves on the season.
Marshall returns to action on Sunday for the final day of action in the Thundering Herd Round Robin.
Rutgers and Bucknell lead off action at 9:30 a.m. before the Herd takes on Bucknell at approximately 11:30 a.m. The day’s action ends with Marshall taking on Rutgers approximately 1:30 p.m.