HUNTINGTON — Although Marshall dropped the first game of its Sunday twin bill with the Akron Zips 7-4, it bounced back for an 18-3 win in the second game to salvage a split and take the weekend series three games to one.
Spring Valley alum Cody Sharp, a true freshman, got his first career start to start the Sunday doubleheader at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center and George T. Smailes Field.
Sharp had been strong out of the bullpen for Marshall this season but he struggled in the first inning as Akron got an early lead.
“I came out and just couldn’t get ahead of some hitters,” said Sharp. “I was nervous at first but then I got settled down.”
Sharp walked the first batter he faced but bounced back with his 11th strikeout of the season. Brenton Phillips doubled to left field to score Bradley Goulet. Phillips came around to score on an RBI double by Joshua Nellis as the Zips raced to a 2-0 lead.
Akron threatened again in the second, getting a runner to third base, but Sharp was able to pitch out of trouble. Zach Gardiner’s sacrifice in the bottom of the second got Marshall back in the game at 2-1 but Akron added an unearned run in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Sharp was removed after four innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out three.
“I just believe in my team and I believe they can make plays behind me,” Sharp said. “I want to go out there, compete and pitch the way I know I can pitch.”
On the year, Sharp is 1-1 with in four appearances and a 2.31 earned run average in 11-2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Jeffrey Purnell pitched 3-1/3 innings of relief but allowed an unearned Akron run in the fifth inning then an earned run in the eighth inning that put Marshall behind 5-1.
Taed Heydinger got the win for Akron, its first of the year and first since reviving its program under head coach Chris Sabo, the former Cincinnati Reds Rookie of the Year and World Series champion. Heydinger pitched 7-1/3 innings and 101 pitches all while shutting down Marshall’s offense. That is until the Thundering Herd began to rally in the eighth.
Trailing 4-2, Marshall got a two-run home run from Luke Edwards, his first of the year, that cut the lead to 4-3. Heydinger was lifted for Matthew Radtka who pitched the final 1-2/3 and struck out two to earn his first save of the year and preserve the win for the Zips.
Akron appeared to take the momentum from that win into the second game of the day.
The Zips took a 2-0 lead in the first inning behind three hits including another by Phillips who collected an RBI on a single. It proved to be a short-lived advantage, however.
Marshall rallied in the second with nine runs to take the lead. Jordan Billups led the inning off with a double and scored on Sam Linscott’s triple, the Herd’s first of the season. Linscott scored on an RBI single by Ryan Leitch that tied the game 2-2.
Peter Hutzal hit a three-run home run, his first of the year. Luke Edwards reached on a three-base error and came home to score on a single by Inskeep.
Billups’ second double of the inning preceded a double by Linscott who was thrown out trying to stretch it into another three bagger.
Leitch, the Herd’s catcher, cracked his first home run of the year in the third to extend the lead to 10-1.
Linscott continued his hot streak by driving in Inskeep with his second double of the game to make it 11-1 for Marshall while making him 3-for-3 at the plate up to that point. Linscott finished the game 3-of-5 with a triple, two doubles and four runs batted in.
Marshall (4-10-1) added three more runs in the fifth inning, four in the sixth on a grand slam by Blanton — the Herd’s first since 2016 — before Akron pitching finally held it scoreless in the seventh.
John Cheatwood pitched five innings and earned the win to run his record to 1-0 on the year. He surrendered three hits, two earned runs while walking one and striking out two.
Akron (1-11) had been competitive in each of the four games with Marshall but in the finale was unable to gets it pitching or offense to help contain the Herd.