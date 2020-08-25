HUNTINGTON — With the season opener less than two weeks away, Marshall football fans finally got the news they’d been waiting months to hear.
On Tuesday afternoon, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick announced that Marshall football will have fans in attendance at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for games in 2020.
Tuesday’s announcement came after consultation with several different entities, including school health officials as well as those at the local and state levels who are working with COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines.
“We are thrilled to be able to have our loyal and passionate fan base in attendance for our six home games in 2020,” Hamrick said. “We worked diligently and deliberately to create a plan that will allow us to proceed safely and take care of our season ticket-holders, students, staff and visitors. We will have a minimal amount of additional tickets available, but the best way to guarantee a seat is through the purchase of season tickets.”
Having fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was important to Hamrick for many reasons, but especially important considering this is the 50th season of Marshall football since the 1970 Marshall plane crash.
While the schedule has seen plenty of changes due to COVID-19, Hamrick’s goal was to give fans a full slate of six home games and he achieved that goal last week with the announcements of the Sept. 19 contest against Appalachian State and the final announcement, which was the Sept. 5 home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
Concern grew in terms of the ability for fans to be on-site for games after West Virginia University announced on Thursday that fans would not be allowed to the Mountaineers’ Sept. 12 opener -- also against Eastern Kentucky -- at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
Other logistical data, such as tailgating, gameday procedures for fans and other in-game services are expected to be announced later this afternoon, according to Marshall.
This is a developing story and will be updated.