HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall’s women’s basketball team is looking to do something that hasn’t happened all season long.
The Thundering Herd women are looking to win three games in a row as they travel to Ruston, Louisiana, to take on Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m.
Marshall (9-12, 4-6 Conference USA) is coming off an impressive 80-65 road win over Southern Miss in which the team overcame its recent fourth-quarter woes to close out strong after a rally by the Golden Eagles.
The Herd shot 72 percent in the final period, hitting four of five 3-point attempts to close out the game.
Marshall’s front-court was crucial with Taylor Pearson setting a career-high with 21 points, which included a 6-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
Princess Clemons also was vital, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Herd, who hit the 80-point mark for the second consecutive game.
“It’s great to see us play well on the offensive end in back-to-back games,” Marshall women’s coach Tony Kemper said in a release.
That offensive momentum has a chance to continue against a Louisiana Tech team that has struggled defensively this season.
While Louisiana Tech (10-11, 2-8 Conference USA) is steeped in women’s basketball tradition, the Lady Techsters are in the midst of a four-game losing streak as Marshall travels to the Thomas Assembly Center.
In league action, Louisiana Tech is allowing the opposition to connect on 46.2 percent of its field goal attempts, which is a league-worst defensive effort. That figure includes a 37 percent clip from 3-point range.
The Lady Techsters are also last in rebounding in the league, getting out-rebounded by seven per game.
Keiunna Walker leads Louisiana Tech at 12.3 points per game while Amber Dixon is adding 11.6 points per game.
Freshman Savannah Wheeler leads Marshall, scoring 13.5 points per game while teammates Kristen Mayo and Pearson are at 11.1 and 10.7 points respectively. Pearson adds 5.7 rebounds per game.