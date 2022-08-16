HUNTINGTON — The expectations from outside of the Marshall women's soccer team for the season ahead do not match up with what the team believes it is capable of achieving.
Not even close.
Coming off a season in which it finished 3-11-2, Marshall was picked to finish next to last in the Sun Belt Conference women's soccer standings, ahead of only Appalachian State, but Thundering Herd coach Michael Swan isn't buying it.
"I don't think that's reality, to be honest with you," Swan said. "The preseason rankings are there, but I think we're going to be a lot higher than that. We've been building for a couple of years and are about ready to take off."
Marshall senior Morgan White said she feels like the team has been the underdog since she arrived at Marshall, but this season feels like a fresh start in a new conference, and a new beginning brings opportunity.
"We've been looked down (on) a lot. With the new Sun Belt season, it feels fresh," White said. "It feels good to be where we are, and I think we're going to prove some people wrong this season."
Marshall won both of its exhibition matches, facing off against Eastern Kentucky at home and then Bellarmine on the road. Swan saw potential grow in those matches.
"We had a good test here against EKU and handled it well, and Sunday we did the same thing at Bellarmine where we controlled the game," Swan said. "One of the big things we're looking to do every time we play is control the tempo, and we've done that twice."
The Marshall women open regular-season play Thursday, welcoming High Point University to Hoops Family Field at 7 p.m. It's the fourth meeting between the programs, but the first since 2019. Marshall is 2-1 in three matchups with the Panthers.
When the team does take the field, Marshall's roster looks a bit different this year, as Swan added 10 new players — seven freshmen and three transfers.
"The returning players have obviously matured — that's one thing — and then you've got the players that have come in and just given us a different dimension on the field," Swan said. "From top to bottom, everything has gotten better."
Leading that group of returning players are Kat Gonzalez and Meg Jarvis, who led the Herd with five goals each a season ago. Morgan White also returns to the lineup having accounted for eight points last season, with three goals and two assists.
Abi Hugh, a Huntington native entering her junior year, scored eight goals her freshman season, then switched positions and spent her sophomore season as a defender.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
