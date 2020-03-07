HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team is looking for a Florida sweep before heading to Texas for the Conference USA Tournament next week.
To do so, Marshall (12-16, 7-10 Conference USA) will have to defeat Florida Atlantic for the second time this season. The Herd meets the Owls at 2pm on Saturday at FAU Arena.
Earlier this season, Marshall defeated Florida Atlantic, 85-75, in Huntington.
The game represented one of the team’s better offensive performances of the season.
The Herd is coming off a 59-57 overtime win over FIU in which the team squandered a late lead, but got a putback layup from Lorelei Roper with 0.9 seconds remaining in the extra session to snap a three-game losing streak.
Marshall’s win was an important one because it puts the Herd in the thick of several scenarios as the season finale gets set to tip off.
The Herd is one of several teams who have plenty to play for on the final day in terms of seeding.
Marshall’s scenarios have them as high as No. 7 with a win and a UTEP loss or as low as No. 11 with a loss and other scores playing out.
For Marshall to get the road win over the Owls, the Herd will need strong performances from its veteran core.
At the center of that veteran leadership on Thursday was senior forward Khadaijia Brooks, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win over FIU.
Florida Atlantic (12-16, 6-11 Conference USA) is coming off a 59-55 loss to Southern Miss on Thursday. The Owls are currently in 10th place in the C-USA standings, just one game behind the Herd, making Saturday’s game a contest that can change the complexion of next week’s seedings for the Conference USA Tournament.
Once all play wraps up on Saturday night, the league will release seedings and game-times for next week’s tournament play.