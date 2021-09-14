CHARLESTON — The women’s tennis teams from West Virginia and Marshall will participate in a three-day tournament, called Thunder in the Mountains, Sept. 24-26 at the Schoenbaum Courts next to the Kanawha City Community Center in Charleston.
Five college women’s teams will compete in the round-robin event, sponsored by the Webb Law Centre, which is being billed as part tennis tournament and part festival, with music being played between matches and food vendors at the site. An autograph booth will also be set up on Saturday, Sept. 25.
WVU and Marshall, who are co-hosting the tournament, play in the final match of the weekend at noon on Sunday, Sept. 26. The winner of that match will receive the Mayor’s Cup trophy. Other schools playing matches during the weekend include West Virginia State, St. Francis and Villanova.
Rusty Webb of Webb Law said all high school and middle school tennis teams in the both the Kanawha Valley and across West Virginia are being encouraged to come and raise money for their programs.
The opening day of matches on Friday, Sept. 24 finds WVU against West Virginia State at 9 a.m., Marshall versus St. Francis at noon, WVU against Villanova at 3 p.m. and Villanova versus West Virginia State at 6.
A celebrity match at 8:30 a.m. starts off the competition on Saturday, Sept. 25, followed by Marshall against West Virginia State at 9, WVU versus St. Francis at noon, Marshall against Villanova at 3 and St. Francis versus West Virginia State at 6.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Villanova plays St. Francis at 9 a.m., followed by WVU and Marshall at noon.
