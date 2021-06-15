As turkey harvest numbers come in across the country, there are some interesting results.
As many of you are aware, there are concerns about the appearance of declining wild turkey numbers in the eastern United States.
As written before, I am not a wildlife biologist or a trained, professional wildlife manager.
I am simply someone who has hunted the wild turkey for over 30 years in many states across this land and I have been paying attention to harvest numbers for many years doing so.
We all know that there are many factors in game populations and the hard fact is, they are always in a state of increasing or declining.
Many factors play into the harvest numbers as well including hunter participation, weather, access, habitat, human interference, and many more.
And many factors can affect turkey populations especially poult production from weather, carrying capacity, predation, nesting, and brooding habitat.
Here are some facts I pulled from news published by several state’s Natural Resource channels.
According to preliminary data released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), hunters harvested 10,134 turkeys during the state’s spring gobbler season.
The 2021 harvest is 10.43 percent lower than the 2020 harvest when hunters took 11,320 birds.
The 2021 harvest is 10.32 percent below the five-year average of 11,300 and 2.93 percent below the 10-year average of 10,449.
“Even though our turkey population appears relatively stable, we will always experience ebbs and flows in population abundance and accordingly our harvest,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey project leader for WVDNR.
WVDNR field staff observed relatively low turkey production in 2019 compared to the previous five years.
Peters said most turkeys harvested during the spring season are 2 years old and that this year’s harvest reflects the lower production in 2019.
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvest were Mason (364), Preston (343), Jackson (323), Kanawha (299), and Harrison (271) counties.
During the two-day youth season, youth hunters harvested 487 turkeys, 328 of which were taken on Saturday with the remaining 159 taken on Sunday.
The youth harvest made up 5.7 percent of the season’s total harvest.
Ohio’s 2021 spring wild turkey hunting season ended Sunday, May 30 with 14,541 birds taken, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Ohio’s spring wild turkey hunting season concluded on Sunday, May 30 in the northeast zone, and Sunday, May 23 in the south zone.
In 2020, hunters harvested 17,894 wild turkeys during the spring hunting season.
The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2021 spring hunting season include Columbiana (454), Belmont (444), Meigs (437), Tuscarawas (417), Jefferson (408), Monroe (408), Ashtabula (401), Washington (398), Guernsey (378), and Muskingum (373).
“Wild turkey populations appear to have declined in much of the eastern U.S., including Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.
“The Division of Wildlife, in consultation with the Ohio Wildlife Council, other state wildlife agencies, and our non-government wildlife partners will be examining if further conservation measures are needed to stabilize and improve Ohio’s wild turkey population.”
According to Kentucky’s Wild Turkey Population Status Report, a total of 31,722 turkeys were reported by spring turkey hunters during the 2020 youth and regular seasons combined.
The 2021 initial harvest numbers for 2021 were reported online at KY.gov of 22,223, a decrease from 2020.
What does all this mean for the wild turkey and for those of us that like to hunt them, to be honest, I’m not sure.
What it means to me as a hunter is I need to concentrate on managing my farm with turkeys in mind by providing more quality nesting and brood-rearing habitat, continue to support conservation organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation, and be hopeful that 2021 will be an amazing year for poultry survival.
These are interesting times for the wild turkey indeed.