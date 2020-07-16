MASON, W.Va. -- Noah Mullens of Milton set a tournament record with a score of 7-under-par, 133, in winning the Riverside Amateur Saturday and Sunday at the Riverside Golf Club.
The former Cabell MIdland High School and current Marshall University golfer shot 69-64 -- 133 to better runner-up Clayton Thomas, a Fairland High School senior from Proctorville, Ohio, by six strokes. Steve Ross and Cam Roam, both of Huntington, tied for third at 142. Mike Haynes of Gallipolis, Ohio, shot 143 to round out the top five in the field of 68 golfers.