CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The good news for Chesapeake High School’s girls basketball team is that standout guard Blake Anderson is a junior.
The bad news for the Panthers is that she will graduate early.
Anderson has been a strong compliment to Chesapeake star Maddie Ward, adding a second reliable scorer who excels in several areas.
Saturday in a 59-29 victory over Ironton St. Joe, Anderson scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, made six steals and blocked one shot to back Ward’s 22-point, five-rebound effort.
“I’ve been taking college classes and I just am ready to get out in the world,” Anderson said of graduating early. “I’m not sure where I’ll go to college, but my goal is to go and do something in law and politics.”
Anderson has an eye on foreign affairs and possibly a career with the FBI.
“Keep the peace,” Anderson said. “Well, get the peace and then keep it. I just like policy and stuff like that. It’s intriguing.”
Anderson is talented in multiple areas. A stellar student, she also plays guitar and piano and sings. On the basketball court, she and Ward form one of the better backcourt combinations in the Tri-State.
A series that exemplified Anderson’s style of play on Saturday happened during a 1:59 span in the second quarter when she made a 3-point shot, followed with a steal that resulted in a 2-point basket, then blocked a shot and grabbed the rebound that led to a Ward basket.
“She’s going to score 30,” teammate Jessica Dillon said of Anderson before the game.
Anderson scored 19, but likely could have dropped in 30 if she had to do so. She is talented enough to play in college, but said the last game she plays this season will be the final organized basketball game for her. Respiratory problems make basketball a challenge, but she has met it well.
“I’ve had some ongoing health issues,” Anderson said. “It makes breathing difficult sometimes I want to play and I probably would if it weren’t for that. Basketball triggers those issues. If it weren’t for that, I’d play.”
Anderson and Ward, a senior, enjoy a fun friendship, laughing with one another after games and working well together on the court.
“Best teammate ever,” Anderson said to Ward about herself when Ward playfully teased her after a 45-34 victory over Ironton on Dec. 7.
Anderson said the Panthers (5-3 overall, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference) are playing well as a team.
“We’re more balanced,” Anderson said of the Panthers. “Our underclassmen are pretty athletic, have stepped up and want to be there. It wasn’t as much like that last year when there was more tension.”
Anderson also is a farm girl who enjoys riding horses and tending to other critters. She moved to Chesapeake from the Fairland district as a seventh grader. She said she has many good friends who play for the Dragons, but enjoys competing against Chesapeake’s arch rival. Fairland won 65-48 last week. The Panthers have an opportunity for revenge on Jan. 25.
“We’re friends, but we’re out for blood,” Anderson said, with a laugh. “At Chesapeake, we’re the underdog, but I’m glad to be here.”
Chesapeake coach Chris Ball and Anderson’s Panthers teammates are happy she’s there, too, even if she leaves early.