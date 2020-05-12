HUNTINGTON — This is the first year in a long time that Huntington St. Joseph Prep coach Arkell Bruce has been home in the month of May.
Generally, the coach of the national power Irish is busy scouring the country on recruiting trips looking for the next batch of players who can come to Huntington with aspirations to elevate the program and themselves to the nation’s elite.
Just last season, Huntington Prep had five players sign high-major Division I scholarships with three players finishing the year ranked as one of the Top 100 recruits in the country.
With the potential for early playing time, Bruce said this year’s crop of athletes could feature the best to ever come to Huntington Prep, but there are some difficulties associated which make recruiting difficult.
At the forefront of those difficulties are the misconceptions people around the nation have about West Virginia.
Those misconceptions are a big part of the reason why Bruce — a Huntington native — wanted to not only coach elite talent, but educate those nationally on Huntington by putting the city in the public eye through athletics.
“There’s definitely a misconception a lot of times when I pick up the phone to talk to recruits,” Bruce said. “They have an idea of what West Virginia is and I try to show them that it is a lot different than what they think. I tell them they just have to come see for themselves, meet some people and understand that this place is family-oriented.”
At the center of Huntington Prep’s family-oriented structure is St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, which is where those playing for the Irish attend school.
Bruce said it is a partnership that has proven beneficial for both the players and their families, who may send their children off far away to school in search of the right blend of education and basketball instruction.
The key is having those families and players come to Huntington to meet not only Bruce and his staff, but the staff at Huntington St. Joseph and key figures within the community. Especially with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, that is not easily done, Bruce said.
“The hard part is trying to convince them to visit and come to school here,” Bruce said. “Once they come here and they get to know the people and see the facilities that we get to use, they are usually all in. Zoom meetings and Facetime calls and virtual tours are helpful, but there’s nothing like having boots on the ground so they can experience it.”
That is something Bruce hopes to help players experience again soon as preparations for the future continue.
In past years, many of Huntington Prep’s players have been from bigger cities or international students — all of which have to adjust to the small-town school. Bruce said that St. Joe’s structure helps to focus that adjustment and allow the athletes to maximize their time in Huntington.
“I don’t recruit any kid that can’t be successful in the St. Joe setting,” Bruce said. “St. Joe is not going to bend. Their rules are their rules and I explain that every year to our guys. Our guys have to abide by them and they do a great job of adapting. The majority of them come from great families, great parents that are successful. Parents want a great education for their kids and guys just want to focus on being in the gym and elevating their game.”
Bruce pointed to those like Alicia Anderson — someone he said fills many hats — as a key to the program’s success in making sure teenagers from various cities stay focused on the task at hand, which is elevating them to elite status in the classroom and on the court.
“She’s the backbone of the program,” Bruce said. “She makes sure all the guys have their academics in order. She travels wherever we travel to keep school a priority. She balances her job, her grandkids and Huntington Prep — and she’s good at it. I don’t see how she does it all.”
With Huntington St. Joe under the guidance of principal Dr. Carol Templeton, academics is the No. 1 focus for all students, which Bruce acknowledged while denoting his team’s grade point average being above 3.0 in each year he’s coached.
In addition to the academic and basketball aspects, Bruce pointed at the overall experience for the incoming players, which was something he finds as important as the basketball aspects.
Bruce pointed out past players who return frequently to the Tri-State and how they’ve continued giving back to a place they consider a second home — names that include NBA talents such as Andrew Wiggins, Miles Bridges, Thomas Bryant and others.
That is a trend that Bruce looks forward to continuing in the future with the Huntington area and St. Joe with Huntington Prep in its second decade of existence.
“When the guys get here, they get to meet new people and when those people really get to know them, that is another feather in the cap because we have good kids,” Bruce said. “We put out a great product and I just want people to see it. As they see it, they want to be more and more a part of it.
“We’re just trying to be the best high school program in the country. If we have people supporting us, I think we can be the top team in the country, year in and year out.”