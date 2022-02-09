HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe coach Todd Maynard wants the ball in the hands of Jesse Muncy down the stretch, and Muncy showed why Wednesday night.
Muncy scored 15 of his 19 points in the fourth period to help the Fighting Irish ease past Tug Valley 60-59 in the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader at the St. Joe Gym.
Key Muncy plays in the fourth period were a four-point play, dribbling through the Panthers defense to convert a left-handed layup with 56 seconds left to give St. Joe a 54-53 lead and down the stretch converting four throws. Zavion Johnson hit two to seal the win, much to the delight of the fans on hand for Senior Night.
In the opener, Tug Valley’s girls pulled away in the fourth period to prevail 65-56.
Boys
Muncy drained a 3-pointer with 5:34 left, got fouled and made the free throw for the four-point play and momentum builder. After the shot, he did a pushup.
On the layup, Muncy said he found a gap in the Tug Valley defense and took it. As for the free throws, he said the only choice one has is to make them. He dribbled about a minute off the clock on one possession as the Panthers couldn’t track him down to foul.
“Didn’t realize I was doing it,” Muncy said of the pushup. “On the layup, I knew we had to score. Saw the opening and took it. Ran miles (dribbling time off the clock). Not going to give the ball up. Free throws, you have to have them.”
Johnson finished with 17 points and Jax Fortner and Caden Ehirium 10 each.
Ethan Colegrove led Tug Valley with 19 points and Joey Gollihoe added 17.
“He’s a gamer,” Maynard said of Muncy. “He’s been there before. He’s had these battles. He’s very comfortable in these situations. His senior leadership — you get the ball into his hands.”
Maynard said the Fighting Irish went to some press defense in the second half to combat Tug Valley’s deliberate style.
“We didn’t play very good offense,” Maynard said. “We decided to go get them, make the play faster.”
The Panthers outscored St. Joe 21-7 in the second period to lead 25-17 at the break.
TUG VALLEY 4 21 14 20 — 59: Colegrove 19, Davis 6, Gollihoe 17, Hale 5, Preece 9, Marcum 3.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 8 7 19 26 — 60: Ehirium 10, Price 4, Johnson 17, Muncy 19, Fortner 10.
Girls
In a game of spurts, Tug Valley had the last one when it counted in the fourth period to beat St. Joe on Senior Night.
The Lady Irish got a three-point play from Julie Preservati with 1.1 seconds left in the third period for a 44-43 lead. Amaya Damon got the first basket in the fourth to put St. Joe up 46-43.
The Lady Panthers, the reigning West Virginia Class A state champs, had an answer. Kaylea Baisden hit two jumpers and then a 3-pointer with 3:24 to play and the visitors led 59-52 and didn’t relinquish the lead.
“She’s an amazing player,” Lady Panthers coach Clyde Farley said of Baisden. “As good as she is on offense, she plays defense much better.”
Farley said his team didn’t change anything when it rallied in the fourth.
“They’re tired,” Farley said of St. Joe, which has just six players on the roster. “Keep doing what we’re doing. We went to a press some and it led to a few easy ones. These girls have been through the wars. I never worry about them. Stay calm, and it calms them down.”
Baisden led all scorers with 33 points. Kenzie Browning added 17.
Damon paced St. Joe with 24 points and Julie Preservati followed with 21.
“The girls are exhausted,” first-year St. Joe coach Alyssa Hammond said. “Julie hit some long shots in the third and it helped. What they did truly didn’t surprise us. We knew No. 10 (Baisden) could shoot.”
St. Joe’s next game is Saturday at home against Belfry. Game time has been switched to 3 p.m.
TUG VALLEY 15 17 11 22 — 65: Baisden 33, Hall 8, Evans 5, Browning 17, Hatfield 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 16 6 22 12 — 56: Damon 24, George 8, S. Preservati 3, J. Preservati 21.