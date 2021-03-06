FORT GAY, W.Va. — Jesse Muncy scored his 1,000th career point and the Tolsia Rebels boys basketball team defeated visiting Spring Valley, 73-65, in the first ever meeting between the two Saturday night.
The game served as the season opener for the Timberwolves (0-1) and was the second game in as many nights for Tolsia (2-0) but you couldn’t tell that by watching them.
The undersized Rebels used it to their advantage and capitalized in transition to combat a slow offensive start to the game.
“That’s a good win early. I’m happy with our effort tonight,” coach Todd Maynard said. “We wanted to push the ball in transition because we knew they were having trouble getting back.”
Spring Valley scored the first six points of the contest before the home Rebels answered with eight straight to take their first lead of the contest, but played from behind for the remainder of the first half after another short scoring run from the visitors.
It was the young guns that gave the Timberwolves a spark as Dalton Fouch and Jaxon Fortner combined for 17 first-half points giving the Timberwolves a lead as large as eight.
But the second quarter belonged to Tolsia. The Rebels earned a bit of momentum back when Muncy hit the 1,000-point milestone, connecting on his first and only three-pointer of the contest.
“That was a goal of mine coming into high school,” Muncy said of his accomplishment. “It feels good, but I’ve gotta go for two thousand now,” added the junior.
He exited the game a few minutes later after a finger on his shooting hand popped out of place, but Steven Ward scoring the next five points in his place to pull back within a single possession before halftime, 34-32.
The Rebels’ Tyler Johnson scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter and led a 16-6 scoring run which gave Tolsia a lead they never surrendered.
The burst was made possible by sloppy offensive possessions and heads-up hustle plays on the defensive side of the floor for the Rebels. Spring Valley was never able to recover, struggling to score when they needed it most.
“It’s nice to be out there (playing) but it’s not nice to be playing like that,” Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said. “We struggled to score all night but it wasn’t because we weren’t getting looks.”
“When you shoot under 50 percent from the (free-throw) line and about 35 percent from the floor, you aren’t going to win ball games,” he added.
Spring Valley made nine of its 17 attempts from the stripe, but Tolsia knocked in 23 of their 32 tries to ultimately seal the game late. The Rebels took as may foul shots in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves did all game.
Corbin Page led the Timberwolves in scoring with 20, three of his teammates also scored double-digit points. Tyler Johnson led Tolsia with 21 while Austin Salmons added 17 and Muncy 15.
TOLSIA 13 19 22 19 — 73: Johnson 21, Salmons 17, Muncy 15, Cantrell 8, Meadows 7, Ward 5.
SPRING VALLEY 18 16 14 17 — 65: Page 20, Fouch 13, Fortner 10, Maynard 10, Smith 8, Roy 4.