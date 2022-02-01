HUNTINGTON — Jesse Muncy always plays well in Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gym.
Unfortunately for the Highlanders, Muncy always is an opponent.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead Huntington St. Joe (10-4) to a 65-62 victory over Huntington High (9-6) in boys high school basketball. Last season while playing for Tolsia, Muncy scored 24 as the Rebels upset the host Highlanders 51-50. Three years ago, Muncy scored 35 points in a 67-61 loss to Huntington High.
“I always play well against them,” Muncy said of the Highlanders, ranked eighth in Class AAAA. “I love playing a team like them.”
Muncy scored 17 points in the first half Tuesday as the Irish, No. 4 in Class A, took a 34-19 lead into halftime. St. Joe came out with more energy than the Highlanders and played together better than last week in a 68-61 loss to Cabell Midland.
“We executed and moved the ball better than we did against Midland,” said Irish coach Todd Maynard, who teaches at Huntington High. “We knew we couldn’t jump with them. They’re so athletic and play so physical.”
Huntington High charged back in the second half by pressing to pull within 40-39 after Montez Tubbs’ 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The Irish responded with a 6-2 run to close the period, then extended the lead to 51-44 after Muncy sank two free throws with 6:48 left in the game.
Again the Highlanders came back, twice pulling within two, the second time with 31 seconds remaining after Gavin Lochow scored from the lane. Zavian Johnson, a transfer from Huntington High, made a foul shot with 13 seconds left to set the score. The Highlanders chance to send the game to overtime went by the wayside when Mikey Johnson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Maynard said the difference in the loss to Cabell Midland and the victory over the Highlanders was something he learned from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“Against Midland we played as five players,” Maynard said, raising his open hand.
Maynard then closed his hand into a fist.
“Tonight, we played as a team,” Maynard said. “We were prepared. We scouted hard, worked hard and played together.”
Zavian Johnson scored 17 and Caleb Ehirim 14 for the Irish. Mikey Johnson led the Highlanders with 20 points. Tubbs scored 16 and Malik McNeely 12.
Huntington High entertains Spring Valley at 7 p.m., Thursday. St. Joe visits Chapmanville at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 22 13 12 18 — 65: Ehirim 14, Prince 8, Johnson 17, Fortner 4, Muncy 22, Ignatiadis 0.
HUNTINGTON 12 7 22 21 — 62: Jackson 2, Johnson 20, McNeely 12, Tubbs 16, Hickman 3, Crawford 6, Tye 3.