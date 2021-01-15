COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Kaleigh Murphy pulled down 13 rebounds, including the 500th of her career Thursday night in helping Coal Grove to a 62-43 victory over visiting Rock Hill in girls high school basketball.
A junior, Murphy also scored 15 points to back Addi Dillow's 27. Abbey Hicks scored 10 as the Hornets, ranked 13th in Ohio Division III, improved to 13-1 overall and 9-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Dillow also made nine steals, handed out five assists and retrieved four rebounds.
Cigi Pancake led the Redwomen (2-12, 2-5) with 13 points.
ROCK HILL 7 14 7 15 -- 43: Matney 2, H. Bailey 5, Scott 7, Easterling 8, Bailey 0, Pancake 13, Hanshaw 8.
COAL GROVE 15 17 15 15 -- 62: Fraley 4, Holmes 0, Dillow 27, Hamm 0, Murphy 15, Hicks 10, Harmon 0, Keaton 2, Griffith 4.
FAIRLAND 74, PORTSMOUTH 27: Eleven Dragons scored, led by Emma Marshall with 15 points, as Fairland (10-1 overall, 8-1 OVC) pounded the host Trojans (1-6, 0-6).
Tomi Hinkle scored 14 points, Bree Allen 12 and Reece Barnitz 10 for the Dragons, who play Fairfield (-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown in Rome Township, Ohio. Emily Cheatham led Portsmouth, which play at Rock Hill on Thursday, with 11 points.
FAIRLAND 18 20 26 10 -- 74: Marshall 15, Penix 0, Barnitz 10, Brumfield 0, Schmidt 1, Bruce 2, Ready 1, Salyer 0, Taylor 4, Allen 12, Hinkle 14, Judge 0, Howard 8, Taylor 4, Orsbon 3.
PORTSMOUTH 5 8 8 6 -- 27: Cheatham 11, Trinidad 5, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Pitts 0, Carr 6, Wood 0, Reid 0, Johnson 0, Powell 5.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 63, IRONTON ST. JOE 20: The Titans, ranked sixth in Ohio Division IV, overcame a slow start to rout the Flyers.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (10-1 overall, 7-0 Southern Ohio Conference) led 8-2 after one quarter and 23-10 at halftime before pulling away in the second half behind 22 points from Ava Hassel. Isabel Cassidy scored 12 points for the Titans.
Bella Whaley paced Ironton St. Joe (2-8, 2-5) with six points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 2 8 2 8 -- 20: E. Whaley 5, B. Whaley 6, Blankenship 0, Sheridan 2, Damron 0, Unger 2, Daniels 0, Philabaun 5, Weber 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 8 15 24 16 -- 63: Hassel 22, Bradford 0, A. Dettwiller 8, C. Dettwiller 6, Cassidy 12, Strickland 4.
GREEN 60, NEW BOSTON 31: Kame Sweeney scored 18 points and Kasey Kimbler 17 as the Bobcats (6-2 overall, 5-2 SOC) walloped the short-handed Tigers (6-5, 5-2).
Sweeney also hauled in seven rebounds and gave out four assists. Shelby East led New Boston, playing with just five players because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues, with 16 points and seven rebounds.
GREEN 17 17 8 18 -- 60: Kimber 17, Brown 6, Knapp 5, Baldridge 6, Christian 2, Brady 3, Satterfield 3, Brown 0, Smith 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 12 6 5 8 -- 31: Can. Williams 2, Easter 16 Whitley 2, O'Rourke 0, Cas. Williams 4.
FEDERAL HOCKING 53, SOUTH GALLIA 48: The Lancers scored 13 of the last 21 points to break a 40-40 tie and beat the Rebels in Stewart, Ohio.
Paige Tolson scored 22 points, 14 in the second half, for Federal Hocking (9-4 overall, 4-4 Tri-Valley Conference). Macie Sanders led South Gallia (6-7, 3-6) with 14 points. Ryleigh Halley scored 13 points and Tori Tiplett 12.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 9 13 48 -- 48: Sanders 14, Halley 13, Triplett 12, Rutt 7, Lambert 2.
FEDERAL HOCKING 11 9 13 15 -- 53: Tolson 22, Jarvis 8, Smith 7, Tabler 6, Jeffers 5, Allen 5.
MEIGS 72, WELLSTON 33: Mallory Hawley scored 26 points and snagged nine rebounds to lift the Marauders to a triumph over the Rockets in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Andre Mahr scored 12 points for Meigs (5-5 overall, 4-4 TVC), which took control with a 21-0 run in the first half. Lauren Cheatham led Wellston (2-6, 1-5) with 14 points.
WELLSTON 11 5 5 11 -- 33: Cheatham 14, Clemons 6, Potts 5, Kilgour 3, Simpson 2, Johnson 1, Sawyer 2.
MEIGS 23 19 27 3 -- 72: Hawley 26, Mahr 12, Musser 9, Wright 7, Lisle 7, Wolfe 4, Smith 4, Hall 3.
RUSSELL 67, GREENUP COUNTY 18: The Red Devils opened their season with a blowout of the Musketeers (0-5) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Kaeli Ross scored 20 points and made six steals for Russell. Shaelyn Steele scored 14 points, made seven steals, issued four assists and snatched four rebounds. Aubrey Hill scored 11 points and blocked four shots.
WHEELERSBURG 63, PORTSMOUTH WEST 43: Kaylee Darnell scored 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds and issued four assists as the Pirates beat the Senators and gave coach Dusty Spradlin his 300th career victory.
Alaina Keeney scored 12 point, Makenna Walker 11 and Ellie Kallner 10 for Wheelersburg (8-1 overall, 8-0 SOC). Maelynn Howell led Portsmouth West (6-6, 5-4) with 10 points and nine rebounds.
ALEXANDER 63, RIVER VALLEY 30: The Spartans (8-1 overall, 4-1 TVC) raced to a 20-3 lead and rolled to a win over the Raiders (8-5, 4-2) in Albany, Ohio.
Kara Meeks led Alexander with 16 points. Marlee Grinstead scored 15 points and Brooke Castro and Jadyn Mace 10 each. Hannah Jacks paced River Valley with nine points.
RIVER VALLEY 3 10 9 8 -- 30: Jacks 9, Milliron 6, Twyman 5, Clonch 3, Barcus 3, Holley 2, Somerville 2.
ALEXANDER 20 10 12 21 -- 63: Meeks 16, Grinstead 15, Casto 10, Mace 10, Scurlock 6, Brooks 3, Pennington 2, Raines 1.
Boys
ASHLAND 77, BARDSTOWN 62: Colin Porter scored 23 points to help the Tomcats (3-1) defeat the Tigers (1-1).
Cole Villers and Ethan Sellers scored 14 points apiece for Ashland.
Wrestling
GALLIA ACADEMY 54, ASHLAND 30: Garytt Schwall (138 pounds), Dakota McCoy (145), Cole Hines (152), Hudson Shamblin (160), Hunter Shamblin (170) and Steven Davis (182) won matches as the Blue Devils defeated the host Tomcats in a dual meet.
Troy Gardner (106), Tyler Bush (113), Kolby Coburn (195), Zane Christian (220) and Tristin Rayburn (285) won for Ashland.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ironton St. Joe's boys basketball home game with Western-Pike on Friday is postponed, as is Lucasville Valley at South Webster.
Friday's girls basketball game featuring Ashland and Russell was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Red Devils' program.