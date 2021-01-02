COAL GROVE, Ohio — Kaleigh Murphy scored 23 points to lead Coal Grove to a 65-25 victory over Rock Hill Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Addi Dillow scored 15 points for the Hornets (10-1 overall, 5-1 OVC).
The Redwomen fell to 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the OVC.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Rock Hill at Gallia Academy, Coal Grove at home vs. Portsmouth.
ROCK HILL 2 7 12 4 — 25: Matney 3, H. Bailey 5, Scott 7, J. Bailey 0, Pancake 4, Hanshaw 6.
COAL GROVE 16 20 18 9 — 65: Fraley 6, Holmes 5, Dillow 15, Keeney 0, Hamm 6, Deeds 0, Noel 0, A. Hicks 0, Murphy 23, Ab. Hicks 2, Harmon 4, Keeton 0, Griffith 4.
Boys
PORTSMOUTH 67, NELSONVILLE-YORK 56: Dariyonne Bryant scored 22 points as the Trojans (3-2) defeated the Buckeyes
Miles Shipp scored 19 points for Portsmouth.
Wrestling
RIVER VALLEY WINS: River Valley wrestlers won 15 of 18 matches to to win a match over Fairland, Meigs, South Gallia and Waterford.
Andrew Huck at 126 pounds won twice, as did Justin Stump at 138, for the Raiders. Nathan Cadle, Nathan Brown and Ryan Weber each won one match and claimed another victory by forfeit. Will Hash and Bruce Petitt each won two matches by forfeit.
South Gallia’s Reece Butler went 2-0 at 120 pounds.