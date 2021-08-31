FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Kaleigh Murphy scored 23 points and served five aces to lead Coal Grove to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-21. 25-12 victory over Green in high school volleyball.
Murphy also totaled 15 kills and 14 digs. Gracie Damron scored 18 points, Kylie Montgomery 15 and Maddi Hensley 14.
POINT PLEASANT WINS QUAD: The Big Blacks (3-0) beat Sherman, Riverside and host Ravenswood.
Point Pleasant topped Sherman 25-10, 25-15, then edged Riverside 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 before defeating Ravenswood 25-18, 25-23. Addy Cottrill served 10 aces and made 21 kills in three matches. Katelyn Smith had 39 digs.
Boys Soccer
POINT PLEASANT 4, SCOTT 1: Cael McCutcheon scored one goal and assisted on another as the Big Blacks (3-0) beat the visiting Skyhawks. Colton Young, Kanaan Abbas and Nick Cichon-Ledderhose also scored for Point Pleasant.
Cross country
TWYMAN WINS AT WELLSTON: River Valley senior Lauren Twyman ran 21:20.37 to win the Wellston Invitational cross county meet. Her teammate, freshman Grace Hefferman, was second in 22:18.94.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
