PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Senior forward Kaleigh Murphy scored her 1,000th career point as Coal Grove defeated Portsmouth 45-34 Saturday in girls high school basketball.
Murphy also has 500 rebounds in her career.
The Hornets (16-7) play a tournament game at 7 p.m. Monday at North Adams (15-4).
HUNTINGTON 55, UNIVERSITY 51: The Highlanders outscored the Hawks 13-8 in the fourth quarter for a victory in Morgantown. Dionna Gray led Huntington (15-1) with 24 points. Imani Hickman scored 17. Ella Simpson scored 18 points and Hannah Stemple 11 for University (7-10).
ASHLAND 70, PAINTSVILLE 36: The Kittens (16-4) raced to a 19-2 lead and rolled over the visiting Tigers (15-10). Casey Wallenfelsz led Ashland with 18 points. Makayla Martin scored 16 points. Ella Sellars scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Ava Hyden and Kali Mulcahy each scored nine to lead Paintsville.
PARKERSBURG 51, HURRICANE 43: Taylor Miller and Kisten Roberts each scored 17 points to help the Big Reds (17-4) top the host Redskins (7-12). Erin Dempsey and Natalie Dempsey each scored 12 for Hurricane. Lauren Dye chipped in 10.
IRONTON ST. JOE SPLITS: Bella Whaley scored the winning basket with 7 seconds left to give the Flyers a 49-47 win over Rose Hill Christian in Ashland. Whaley scored 18 points and Gracie Damron 15 as St. Joe improved to 9-12. Bellamee Sparks led the Royals (3-10) with 26 points.
St. Joe also lost 43-11 to Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-3). Annie Dettwiller led the Titans with 10 points. Whaley scored nine for the Flyers.
Boys basketball
IRONTON 54, COAL GROVE 35: The Fighting Tigers (11-9 overall, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference) secured a winning record with a Senior Night triumph over the Hornets (6-14, 3-11). Ironton pulled away with a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter. Braden Schreck scored 19 points and Ty Perkins 14 for the Tigers. Gavin Gipson paced Coal Grove with 10 points.
Both teams begin sectional tournament play Tuesday, with Ironton entertaining Rock Hill, and the Hornets traveling to North Adams.
SYMMES VALLEY 64, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 42: Five Vikings scored in double figures in a triumph over the Panthers in Willow Wood, Ohio. Grayson Walsh scored 12. Caden Brammer, Dilen Caldwell, Ethan Patterson and Brayden Webb scored 11 apiece. Webb grabbed 10 rebounds. Symmes Valley improved to 17-2. Evan Balestra led Portsmouth Clay (1-21) with 13 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 57, ROCK HILL 39: The Blue Devils (14-7 overall, 7-7 Ohio Valley Conference) overcame a seven-point deficit to beat the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio. Zane Loveday scored 17 and Kenyon Franklin 16 for Gallia Academy. Noah Doddridge scored 15 for Rock Hill.
RUSSELL 54, BATH COUNTY 43: The Red Devils used a 10-0 run and two 8-0 streaks to pull away from the Wildcats in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Brady Bell led Russell with 21 points. Zack Otis scored 18 for Bath County.
BOYD COUNTY 70, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 45: Freshman Cole Hicks made seven 3-point shots and scored 25 points to help the Lions (19-4) beat the Indians in Summit, Kentucky. Rheyce Deboard scored 17 and Jason Ellis 14. Breccan Decker scored 14 and Trey Carroll 10 for Montgomery County (10-14).
COVENANT 43, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 36: Sam Roten scored 13 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (9-11) to a win in Huntington. Ryan Beilstein scored 11 points. J. J. Fox led Heritage Christian with 23 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 68, ELLIOTT COUNTY 56: Eli Adkins scored 29 points, Trenton Hannah 17 and Carson Wireman 13 as the Musketeers defeated the Lions.