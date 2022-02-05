HUNTINGTON — Marshall University sports fans likely never have heard two of the more successful athletes wearing Thundering Herd jerseys.
Juniors Colton Kessler and Damon Young were selected to play for the Great Lakes Region all-star rugby team last month and led the squad to the championship of the National Select Side Tournament in Houston.
The duo helped Great Lakes beat Midwest 26-5, Tri-State 12-5, Northeast Blue 17-7 and Southeast 34-5. Because the team went 4-0, it didn’t have to play a title game and was crowned champion.
“It was nice to play high-end rugby,” said Young, a native of South Bend, Indiana. “Most of the guys who play in that tournament go pro or play for the national team.”
Young came to Marshall from Ivy Tech Community College to play baseball. He shifted to rugby after being asked by another player.
“I was nervous,” Young said of his first game. “I didn’t know anything about rugby.”
Young, 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, is a back, meaning he fields kicks and returns them as far as he can before giving up the ball to a teammate. One of those players Young pitches the ball to is Kessler, a former football player at Greebrier West High School in Charmco, West Virginia.
Kessler is a forward.
“Anyone who knows even a little about rugby knows about the scrum,” said Kessler, 5-9, 215 pounds. “I’m in the middle of that. I like that.”
Marshall has fielded a rugby club team for 33 years, with its most-famous member being Luke Gross, a star on the national team and former Thundering Herd basketball player.
Marshal coach Dennis Johnson said he is pleased with Kessler and Young.
“They are outstanding representatives of the university,” Johnson said. “These two guys are a good foundation for the team we’ll have going into the fall.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.