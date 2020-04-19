LLOYD, Ky. — Lexie Carroll planned to be part of Greenup County High School’s nationally renowned cheerleading team.
Instead, those girls cheer for her on the basketball court.
Carroll capped a stellar high school career by signing with the University of Rio Grande.
“I used to cheer when I was younger,” Carroll said. “At that time I was focused on becoming a Greenup County High School cheerleader rather than basketball. I didn’t play basketball my freshman year.”
Carroll played as a sophomore and performed well, scoring a season-high of 14 points in a game. Her senior year, Carroll scored a career-best 38 in a 75-65 victory over Belfry.
Carroll led Greenup County (7-24) in scoring at 14 points per game and rebounding, pulling down 9 per contest. She improved dramatically since her junior season when she scored 5.7 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game.
The senior forward shot 41.9 percent from the field, 20.8 percent from 3-point range and 62.3 percent at the free throw line.
Musketeers coach Matt Gilbert said Carroll is a smart player, calling her “an extension of our staff.”
Strong and athletic, Carroll also participates in track. She has thrown the shot put 30 feet and the discus 75 feet, 3 inches.
Carroll attracted attention from several colleges, but said “everything “always ended up coming back to Rio.”
Carroll, who enjoys playing guitar and has a great uncle who played minor league baseball, said she was inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.
“I can watch his highlight videos for hours,” Carroll said. “He was such a dominant player, it truly inspires me.”
Someone close to Carroll sees her the way she sees Bryant. Carroll peer mentors in a special needs class and one of her students loves basketball, even though he is unable to play.
“We have a bond no one can look past,” Carroll said. “I was fortunate enough he was able to watch a couple of my games my senior season. I’ll never forget helping him dribble and shoot a ball in his wheelchair. He is the reason for playing the game I love. I’ll always give it my all for him.”
Carroll said she has kept in shape despite limitations imposed in the fight against COVID-19.
“Living out in the country gives me plenty of options to work out,” Carroll said. “I’ve been running a lot of hills since we’ve been quarantined, among other stuff. I think I’m more motivated now than ever.”
Carroll said she is motivated by the quote, “champions are made when no one is watching.” She said she remembers it when working out.
“I thrive in situations like this when I get to work on my own,” Carrroll said.