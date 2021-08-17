Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..
MAYSVILLE, Ky. -- Greenup County High School's girls golf team set a program nine-hole record with a 174 Monday in winning a quad match at the Laurel Oaks Golf Club.
The Musketeers broke the previous mark of 195. Greenup County won the match, with Mason County finishing second with a 181, followed by Raceland in third and Lewis County in fourth.
The Musketeers' Rachel Bush tied Macey Littleton of Mason County for medalist honors with a 39. Bush was one of three Greenup County golfers to shoot a career-low round, joining Emma Kay Ruark with a 45 and Emily Maynard with a 49.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 9, FLEMING COUNTY 0: James Terrill scored four goals to lead the Lions (3-0) to a rout of the Panthers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Cole Thompson scored two goals and Rylan Keelin, Grant Chaffin and Alex Lawson one apiece. Thompson and Keelin each issued two assists. Lawson handed out one.
Carter Gibson and James Ingles each made one save for Boyd County.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The host VolleyCats (1-0) beat the Musketeers 25-6, 25-20, 25-15 Monday.
Bethany Ledford led Ashland with 12 kills, 7 digs and five aces. Caleigh Conley had 19 assists and Karli McCarty 16 digs. Caroline Adkins made 10 kills and served four aces for Greenup County (0-1). Kortney Stephens made eight digs.
RACELAND 3, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: The Rams (1-0) swept the Wildcats, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 in Frenchburg, Kentucky.
Charlee Billions recorded 19 assists for Raceland. MaKayla Clark made 11 kills.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: The Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs 25-7, 25-9, 25-18 in Langley, Kentucky. The match was the opener for both teams.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Wheelersburg's girls tennis match with Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday was rescheduled for Sept. 14.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
