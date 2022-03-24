LLOYD, Ky. -- Greenup County (5-0) scored nine runs in the second inning on its way to a 12-0 victory over Huntington High (2-2) Wednesday in baseball.
Jonah Gibson was the winning pitcher, striking out three.
Bradley Adkins smacked two hits and drove in three runs. Elijah Hankins knocked in two runs. Hunter Clevenger and Brock Kitchen had two hits each.
RACELAND 10, MASON COUNTY 9: Andrew Floyd's walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host Rams (3-0) over the Royals. Floyd finished 2 for 3. Jake Holtzapfel, Conner Hughes and Colt Wheatley had two hits apiece for Raceland. Roscoe Fit knocked in three runs for Mason County (1-3). James Gifford and Jonathan Jones each had three hits.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
