RUSSELL, Ky. — Greenup County’s boys basketball team snapped Russell’s 16-game win streak on Friday with a 58-42 win over the host Red Devils.
The Musketeers (11-15) never trailed and coach Corey Allison praised his team’s defensive effort that held Russell, Greenup County’s 63rd District rival, to its lowest point total this season.
“We’re stressing defense right now,” Allison said. “The tournament run starts now.”
Greenup County improved its district seeding record to 3-2 behind a team-high 16 points from freshman Bradley Adkins.
Senior Carson Wireman added 15 points, including the first five points of the game that put the Musketeers ahead early. Eli Adkins, also a senior, came off the bench to score 13 points.
Russell, which averaged 53.8 points per game entering the contest, trailed 20-13 after one quarter, but challenged Greenup County in the second.
Damon Charles scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and his field goal in the paint at 4:25 of the second period pulled Russell within 24-20.
Greenup County, however, never let Russell any closer. The Musketeers held the Red Devils to 34% shooting (17 of 50) from the field. Russell shot 2 of 11 from the foul line.
“We didn’t crash the glass like we have and at the same time we weren’t getting back (on defense),” said Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey, whose team dropped to 21-4 overall. “Normally, we shoot 70% from the line.”
Russell already owns the top seed in the 63rd District Tournament at Lewis County when play begins and will open it against Raceland.
Russell fell to 5-1 in district seeding.
The Red Devils were outscored 16-6 in the third period as Greenup County put the game away. Charles hit Russell’s only two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but he fouled out with 2:40 to play.
The contest was the second of the season between the two teams. Russell won in Lloyd, Kentucky, 52-44 on Jan. 13.
After losing six of its first seven games to start the season, Greenup County has now won seven of its last 10 contests, with its next matchup on Monday at Raceland.
