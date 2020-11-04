WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Lynchburg-Clay (15-3-1) defeated Wheelersburg 5-0 Tuesday night in the Division III, Southeast Region girls high school soccer semifinals at Ed Miller Stadium.
Karlie Tipton scored three goals for the Mustangs. Sierra Benney and McKenna Rhoades each scored one to help Lynchburg-Clay advance to the regional championship game against Columbus Academy, which beat Berlin Hiland 1-0 in overtime.
Tipton scored the lone goal needed at 7:51. Barney made it 2-0 at 24:16 off an assist by Jade Massey. At 59:34, Tipton scored for the second time, then completed her hat trick with 13:29 left in the contest. Rhoades added a late goal to set the score.
The Pirates finished 15-4.
Volleyball
GILMER COUNTY 3, WAHAMA 1: The Titans defeated the White Falcons 25-16, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14 Tuesday in the Class A, Region IV, Section 1 semifinals in Mason, West Virginia.
Taylor McHenry and Katie Anderson led Gilmer County (15-11) with 12 points each. Emma Taylor and Carrah Ferguson each scored 11 points. Mary Roush paced Wahama (18-8) with 16 points.
Football
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Boyd County’s football game at Rowan County on Friday has been canceled.