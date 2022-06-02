Marshall's Mya Stevenson celebrates as she comes to home plate, after hitting a homer against Akron in game one of a softball doubleheader on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The accolades keep coming for former Marshall softball player Mya Stevenson.
After a record-breaking year for Stevenson in which she broke the program's all-time home run record, she was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association third-team All-American.
Stevenson joins an exclusive list of Marshall softball players to be named an All-American, including Rachel Folden (a four-time All-American) and Morgan Zerkle and Jordan Dixon (who each were named NFCA All-Americans in 2017).
Stevenson graduated from Marshall in the spring of 2022 after playing four record-breaking years for the Thundering Herd.
Along with rewriting the home run side of the Herd record book, Stevenson capped her Marshall career with a .341 batting average, good for ninth in team history, and a .771 slugging percentage, second-best at Marshall. She placed in the top 10 in RBIs (169, fourth), total bases (387, fourth), on-base percentage (.430, tied for eighth), runs (133, tied for eighth), and games with at least one RBI (78, eighth).
Before entering the transfer portal, Stevenson finished the 2022 season batting .361 with 56 hits, 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, slugged .806 and had an on-base percentage of .440. Her 19 home runs were the second-most in a season in school history. She was named second-team All-Conference USA, selected to the C-USA All-Tournament team and honored as an NFCA first-team All-Mideast Region selection.
Fifty-four student-athletes from 34 different schools were named to the three 2022 NFCA Division I All-America teams. Stevenson is the fourth overall All-America selection by a Marshall student-athlete this school year.
Vitor Dias and Pedro Dolabella were named to the United Soccer Coaches men's All-America team in December and Rasheen Ali was honored as a Football Writer's Association of America Freshman All-American in January.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
