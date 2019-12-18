7:10 a.m. — Ethan Ingram, OL, Bucholz H.S., Gainesville, Fla.
Ingram is a 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, who was rated a two-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals. Ingram runs a 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds, benches 305 pounds, squats 350 and has a clean of 265. He also played basketball. Recruited by Tim Cramsey.
7:11 a.m. — Chris Everhart, OL, Greeneville H.S., Greeneville, Tenn.
The 6-3, 305-pound offensive lineman is rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports. Chose Marshall over Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga and Campbell. A four-year starter, Everhart played offensive guard and defensive tackle for Greeneville, as well as throwing discus in track and field. Recruited by Greg Adkins.
7:22 a.m. — Eli Sammons, QB, Greenup County H.S., Greenup, Ky.
A three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, Sammons comes to Marshall after playing for head coach Scott Grizzle and starting for three years for the Musketeers. Last season, Sammons finished 144 of 276 for 1,985 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In addition to his size, Sammons has proven himself in the weight room, boasting a 450-pound squat and a 300-pound bench press. He will enroll in January and join Marshall for spring practice. Recruited by Tim Cramsey.
7:38 a.m. — Immanuel Bush, LB, Lancaster H.S., Lancaster, S.C.
The 6-1, 250-pound linebacker was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports. He chose Marshall over Tulane and Coastal Carolina. Versatile talent who played defensive end, defensive tackle and middle linebacker at Lancaster. Bush was selected to play in the annual North-South game in South Carolina. He also wrestles in the 285-pound weight class and benches nearly 400 pounds.
7:38 a.m. — Josh Bowers, DB, Navarro College (Texas), Tampa, Fla.
Bowers is a 5-9, 180-pound prospect who is a bit under the radar as he signs with Marshall. Out of junior college, he received offers from The Citadel, McNeese State, Robert Morris and Tennessee Tech. In high school, was offered by Florida Atlantic, among others. Last season, Bowers had 46 tackles with 15 pass break-ups. Bowers is a speedster, running a 10.8 in the 100-meter dash and being clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.38 seconds. Also boasts a vertical of 41 inches. Returned kicks and punts for Navarro as well. Will enroll early at Marshall. Recruited by Mike Treier.
7:46 a.m. — E.J. Horton, WR, Palmetto Prep Academy (S.C.), Louisville, Ky.
The 6-0, 170-pound wide receiver is originally from Jeffersontown High School in Kentucky. As a senior, he caught 47 passes for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 48 passes for 827 and 11 scores as a junior. Also returned three interceptions for scores and had three scores on special teams. Was offered by Kent State and Alabama State. Will enroll early at Marshall. Recruited by Dallas Baker.
7:47 a.m. — Abraham Beauplan, LB, Navarro College (Texas), Boynton Beach, Fla.
The 6-0, 220-pound linebacker joins Navarro College teammates Josh Bowers and Shadeed Ahmed as signees. Last season, Beauplan led Navarro with 133 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Out of high school, Beauplan was offered by Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee and others. Has experience at both outside and middle linebacker, giving the Herd some versatility. Will enroll early at Marshall. Recruited by Mike Treier.
8:10 a.m. — Charlie Gray, LB, Butler C.C. (Kan.), Edwardsville, Kan.
The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker is a three-star prospect, as rated by ESPN. He chose Marshall over offers from North Texas, UTEP, Liberty, Akron and others. Last season, Gray had 79 tackles and six sacks with Butler. Also had 33 tackles with three sacks as a freshman. Like Beauplan, Gray is another linebacker with outside and middle linebacker experience. Attended Bonner Springs High School where he also played quarterback. Recruited by Brad Lambert.
8:13 a.m. — J.J. Davis, RB, Bluefield H.S., Bluefield, W.Va.
Davis is a three-star prospect by every recruiting service who had offers from N.C. State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati and more. Davis played running back and outside linebacker for the Beavers, who advanced to the Class AA championship game. Speedy runner with a 4.4 40-yard dash. Has plenty of frame to add weight as well. Also ran track at Bluefield. Recruited by Mike Treier.
8:18 a.m. — Daytione Smith, DB, Highland Springs H.S., East Highland Park, Va.
The 5-11, 160-pound defensive back is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. Smith earned Class 5 All-Region B honors at defensive back for Highland Springs, where he played wide receiver, cornerback and free safety. Recruited by J.C. Price and Chip West.
8:42 a.m. — Shadeed Ahmed, WR, Navarro College (Texas), Richmond, Texas
The 6-0, 170-pound wide receiver snagged 51 passes for 775 yards at Navarro this season. As a senior at Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, Ahmed caught 83 passes for 1,024 yards with 11 receiving touchdowns while also running on the record-setting 4x400 meter relay team.
8:52 a.m. — Emmanuel Balogun, DL, Fork Union Military Academy (Va.), Oshogbo, Nigeria
Balogun also received offers from Fordham and Chattanooga. Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds and played defensive end and tight end while at Fork Union. Will enroll early at Marshall. Recruited by J.C. Price.
9:28 a.m. — De’Kwan Hughes, DB, Armwood H.S., Tampa, Fla.
Hughes tallied 27 tackles and four interceptions with a forced fumble as a senior for Armwood last season. Also had offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Southern Miss, Troy, Liberty and others. Recruited by Chip West.
9:55 a.m. — Kerion Martin, LB, Capital H.S., Charleston, W.Va.
Martin is a three-star prospect who played for head coach Jon Carpenter at Capital. Martin is being recruited as a linebacker for the Herd, but played defensive back and wide receiver for Capital. Received offers from Western Kentucky, Air Force and Miami (Ohio), among others. Recruited by Brad Lambert.