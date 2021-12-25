HUNTINGTON — When looking back at the 2021 calendar year, Tri-State sports fans — especially those who follow Marshall — will mark this year as one for the history books.
From championships to COVID-19 and significant changes, 2021 was a year that gave us memories that will last forever.
Here’s a look at some of 2021’s top stories:
No. 1: Herd men’s soccer wins national title
On May 18, Marshall’s Jamil Roberts kicked the Thundering Herd men’s soccer program into the history books.
Roberts’ overtime golden goal in the 98th minute gave Marshall a 1-0 win over No. 3 Indiana and won the Herd the 2020 NCAA College Cup title.
The victory gave Marshall (13-2-3) its first-ever team national championship at the highest level of Division I athletics.
Roberts’ goal came after All-American Vitor Dias put a shot on frame after collecting his own blocked shot following a run by Milo Yosef that set up the play.
After Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved Dias’ shot, the ball bounded to the far post where Roberts was waiting to put the championship away for Marshall.
Following the goal, Roberts took off and slid to the near flag, waiting to be mobbed by teammates and Marshall fans who flooded the field at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
It was an iconic moment in a season that will never be forgotten as the Herd knocked off No. 1 Clemson in PKs, defending champion Georgetown, pseudo-host North Carolina and then national power Indiana to earn the title.
After Dias notched the winner in PKs to beat Clemson, Roberts tallied the game-winners in each of the last three matches.
The season was pushed back from fall 2020 to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, making it the most unique season in NCAA men’s soccer history and one the Herd will never forget.
No. 2: Marshall announces move to Sun Belt
On Nov. 1, Marshall athletics embarked on a new journey by announcing it would join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023, as conference realignment once again reshaped the landscape of the NCAA.
Marshall’s move to the Sun Belt came in correlation with two other Conference USA schools — Southern Miss and Old Dominion — as well as FCS member James Madison, who will join out of the Colonial Athletic Association.
With the announcement, Marshall joined a league that housed former rivals Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, while adding a more regional blueprint for Herd fans, who also get the benefit of the Sun Belt’s television package being partnered with ESPN networks — a major draw of the move.
The announced move to the Sun Belt came after Oklahoma and Texas started a trickle-down effect amongst conferences when they opted to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.
In a subsequent move, the Big 12 added three schools from the AAC — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — along with independent BYU to make up for their losses.
The AAC then turned around and poached six schools from Conference USA — North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and UAB — which left C-USA’s future in doubt and prompted Marshall’s administration to look elsewhere.
It is currently unknown if Marshall will start play in the Sun Belt Conference in time for 2022-23 or wait until the 2023-24 academic year.
No. 3: Herd hires Charles Huff to replace Doc Holliday
The announcement to join the Sun Belt Conference was one of several major changes for Marshall athletics in 2021.
The first came when Charles Huff was officially hired to be Marshall football’s new head coach Jan. 18.
Huff’s hiring was a landmark day for the university as it hired its first Black head coach to lead the football program.
Huff brought a championship pedigree with him to Huntington, having arrived in Huntington from the staff of Nick Saban just one week removed from Alabama’s national championship victory.
Huff’s opening press conference vowed an uptempo offensive attack that would be exciting for fans, and it delivered with running back Rasheen Ali leading FBS in scoring and rushing touchdowns and quarterback Grant Wells spending much of the season in the top 15 in passing as well during the Herd’s 7-6 season.
Huff’s hiring came just two weeks after a Jan. 4 announcement that Marshall would not be extending the contract of then-coach Doc Holliday, who was named Conference USA’s Coach of the Year just two weeks prior. Marshall ended the 2020 season with three straight losses after opening the year 7-0.
No. 4: A year of major losses in the sports world
The 2021 year was one of great loss, headlined by the loss of Marshall legend Jack Cook, who passed away Nov. 24 at the age of 95.
Cook, who was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame in 1994, was the winningest coach of any sport in Marshall history with a record of 422-344-3.
In 1978, Cook led Marshall to within a game of the College World Series after wins over Florida State and Clemson. Marshall finished that season ranked No. 17 in the final poll.
For years, Cook had been vocal about the need for a baseball facility on campus at Marshall, and he’d hoped to see it come to fruition one day. Currently, plans are in the works for a stadium, but COVID-19 slowed that construction in 2020. The facility was supposed to be completed by March 2021, according to plans stated during the groundbreaking in 2019.
In addition to Cook, Marshall football lost several key figures — young and old — during 2021.
On July 21, Marshall lost one of its most vibrant recent personalities when former linebacker Jaquan Yulee passed away in a car crash in Suffolk, Virginia.
Yulee was a former Alabama commit who came to Marshall and instantly became a fan favorite due to his charisma. In 2019, Yulee made his first start at linebacker for the Herd and had six tackles in the first quarter against VMI. However, he suffered a broken neck while attempting a hit in that contest, which ended his playing career with the Herd.
Yulee entered the transfer portal and had just been cleared to resume full football activities the week of his fatal crash.
Tri-State legend J.D. Cyrus also passed away at the age of 49 on June 4 following a heart attack.
The Ironton High School standout was known as a champion everywhere he went, having been a member of the Fighting Tigers’ 1989 state championship in Ohio before moving on to Marshall, where he won a I-AA Championship with the Thundering Herd in 1992.
Bob Eshbaugh, a quarterback for the Young Thundering Herd in 1971, also passed away Nov. 3 at the age of 68.
Eshbaugh was a renaissance player, having played quarterback, running back and punter for the Herd. His record for punt yardage stood until Tyler Williams broke it in 2015.
During his 32 games for the Herd, Eshbaugh completed 33 of 90 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 252 yards and a score.
Another key loss for the area in the Kentucky high school ranks came Sept. 28 when Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney passed away from complications due to COVID-19.
Matney was the Golden Eagles’ football and wrestling coach until his death.
In 18 seasons at Johnson Central, Matney had a record of 186-39. He led the Golden Eagles to two state championships in 2016 and 2019. The 2021 team made it to the state championship game again.
Prior to his time at Johnson Central, Matney led Sheldon Clark, compiling a 124-94 record in 20 seasons.
Matney’s career record was 310-133 in 38 seasons of football. He was one of 12 football coaches in Kentucky history to reach 300 wins.
No. 5: O’Malley named interim AD after Hamrick not renewed
On June 4, it was announced that Mike Hamrick would step down as Marshall’s athletic director and Jeff O’Malley would take over in the interim.
O’Malley’s last six months have been eventful as he’s navigated Marshall through the Thundering Herd’s future move to the Sun Belt Conference, continued discussions on the baseball stadium project and continued efforts in dealing with COVID-19.
Last week, O’Malley also submitted paperwork in an effort to get Marshall to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies could not play due to COVID-19 complications.
In addition to the wild six months as interim, the Herd’s interim AD was named as the NCAA’s future Men’s Basketball Rules Committee Secretary-Rules Editor.
He is spending the rest of the 2021-22 season learning about the position before taking it over on a permanent basis, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
No. 6: HHS girls win first-ever Class AAAA championship
When West Virginia adopted the four-class system on a trial basis for basketball, it was known that someone would make history in the record books.
As it turned out, it was also history for Cabell County.
In the first-ever Class AAAA girls basketball championship, Huntington High defeated Cabell Midland, 58-49, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The game was played May 2 as COVID-19 issues pushed the season into the spring.
That didn’t deter the excitement for the clash of Cabell County rivals as they went back and forth.
The game was tied at 37 late in the third quarter, but Huntington used a 12-1 run to gain separation in the win.
Dionna Gray was pivotal late, scoring seven of her 13 points during the run to match teammates LaTahia Jackson and Kaiti Swann for team-lead in scoring.
Cabell Midland got 11 points from Jayda Allie, while Autumn Lewis added nine points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
Huntington finished its season at 16-1, while Cabell Midland finished 14-4.
No. 7: Cabell Midland wins Class AAA softball title
One defining aspect to Cabell Midland’s 2021 softball state title was the team’s ability to thrive when the pressure was on.
There was no greater pressure than the state tournament, and the Knights shined the brightest there, earning a 3-0 win over St. Albans to win the Class AAA Championship at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Going into the state tournament, the Knights were more known for their power — especially after a regional in which they clubbed four home runs to advance to Little Creek Park.
However, the state tournament was dominated by the play of Jess Terry, who earned a pair of shut-out victories — the state title-clincher over St. Albans and a 1-0 win in the tourney opener over Washington.
Terry also delivered the game-winning hit in a 3-2 comeback over the Red Dragons to keep the team in the winner’s bracket.
Cabell Midland finished the season 30-9 and capped an impressive season that featured many electric finishes.
The Knights had to rally back from four-run deficits twice against Lincoln County in the sectional round to advance, then faced a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-3 regional series with Ripley before advancing to the state tournament.
No. 8: ‘Mountain State Derby’ ends in 2-2 draw in Huntington
Friday nights in West Virginia are typically reserved for high school football rivalries, but on Friday, Sept. 17, there was a banner night for the sport of soccer within West Virginia.
On that night, the “Mountain State Derby” was officially born as No. 6 Marshall hosted No. 4 West Virginia in front of a record crowd of 3,033 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Not only was it a showcase of the state’s two Division I programs, but also a showcase of two of the nation’s top teams, with both being ranked in the top 10 at the time.
In a spirited match that featured 24 shots and 35 fouls, no one came away with the honors as the teams battled to a 2-all draw in a raucous environment.
WVU took a 2-1 lead into the locker room after a late first-half goal by Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi, but Max Schneider scored in the 60th minute to knot the game. The score would stay there over the next 50 minutes of action.
WVU’s Yoran Popovic and Marshall’s Pedro Dolabella also scored within two minutes of each other to open the scoring early.
No. 9: HHS football completes remarkable turnaround
Huntington High’s football team came up just one win short of its ultimate goal of a Class AAA championship, but the Highlanders completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in recent memory.
After finishing 3-6 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Huntington finished the year 13-1 and as the Class AAA runners-up in 2021.
Huntington fell to Martinsburg, 62-21, in the Class AAA Championship game.
Prior to that loss, Huntington rattled off 13 straight wins to open its season — none more impressive than a 37-15 win over Cabell Midland in the state semifinals that sent the Highlanders to Wheeling.
In a year in which the Tri-State’s high school teams were arguably three of the best four teams in the state, Huntington High achieved an undefeated regular season under head coach Billy Seals on account of a pair of tight victories over its local rivals — a 21-17 win over Cabell Midland in week three and a 9-6 win over Spring Valley in week six.
The catalysts for the Highlanders were quarterback Gavin Lochow, who won the House Award (state’s best QB) and wide receiver/defensive back Noah Waynick. Both players finished in the top five in the Kennedy Award voting for the state’s top player.
Linebacker Tyrees Smith, lineman Max Wentz, specialist Johnny Aya-Ay and up-and-coming freshman talent Zah Zah Jackson are among other notables who helped lead the Highlanders to the state championship game.
No. 10: WVU’s Wyatt Milum named Freshman All-American
When Wyatt Milum signed with West Virginia University out of high school, he did so as one of the most coveted right tackle prospects in the Class of 2021.
While all knew Milum would eventually have a major impact on the Mountaineers, it was not known how immediate that impact would be.
Milum made his presence felt sooner than later in the 2021 season, earning Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and On3 Sports.
The former Spring Valley High School standout has appeared in 11 games this season, making seven starts while anchoring the right side of the Mountaineers’ offensive line along with former Spring Valley teammate Doug Nester.
Milum is expected to get the start at right tackle once again Tuesday when the Mountaineers face Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.
As can be seen, there were plenty of memorable moments in the 2021 year.
Other honorable mention notables that just missed the cut include: (1) the remarkable individual 2021 season that Marshall freshman RB Rasheen Ali had, in which he broke the program’s freshman rushing record while staying atop FBS for scoring and rushing touchdowns; (2) Ashland boys basketball’s run to the Kentucky Sweet 16 semifinals; and (3) the Huntington High girls tennis team winning the Class AAA title.
Much of what happened in the 2021 calendar year will impact 2022 as we start the new year. Be sure to check out next Sunday’s section for a lookahead for what’s to come in 2022.