Marshall Thundering Herd helmet

A Marshall helmet rests on the turf before an NCAA football game between in 2020.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football schedule for next season is full again after adding a non-conference road game against North Carolina State for the 2023 season. 

A formal announcement is expected to be made in the coming days, but Marshall Athletics officials confirmed the schedule addition to the Herald-Dispatch Sunday afternoon.

