HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football schedule for next season is full again after adding a non-conference road game against North Carolina State for the 2023 season.
A formal announcement is expected to be made in the coming days, but Marshall Athletics officials confirmed the schedule addition to the Herald-Dispatch Sunday afternoon.
Marshall needed a 12th opponent for next season and, due to recent schedule changes for both the Thundering Herd and North Carolina State, the two began working toward an agreement to play for the first time since 2018.
Navy was originally scheduled to play in Huntington for Marshall's 2023 season opener, the back end of a home-and-home agreement, but it was announced in late July that the game would no longer be played.
Marshall will now play in six games at home and six on the road in 2023 after adding the trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, and dropping a scheduled home game with Navy.
Just last week, Cincinnati dropped a home-and-home series with NC State, opening up dates in 2023 and 2029 for the Wolfpack. The move came in anticipation of the Bearcats' move to the Big 12 Conference from the American Athletic Conference.
Marshall is winless in five previous meetings with the NC State. The most recent meeting took place in 2018, a 37-20 win for the Wolfpack in Raleigh.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.