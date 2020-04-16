HUNTINGTON - On Thursday, the NCAA approved a measure across all sports that allows for more virtual instruction from coaches.
The NCAA announced that Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams for an extended period.
That period, which was determined by the Division I Council Coordinator Committee, starts Monday and runs through May 31, according to the NCAA release.
Committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical countable activities, which includes such things as film review and team meetings.
The release further stated that the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee requested at least one day off per week and that request was granted.
While teams can take part in virtual meetings and nonphysical activities, all physical athletics activities are still prohibited due to the NCAA mandate that all physical activities be overseen by a sports-safety certified staff member. Since those members cannot be at each location, the physical activity is not allowed at this time.
Teams in all sports are also prohibited from requiring any activities during what is known as 'Dead Week' - the time before final examinations.
Beginning one week before the start of the final examination period to the conclusion of final exams, there can be no such activities planned.
While it is a unique change within the NCAA landscape, the hope is that it fosters some sort of normalcy for programs who are needing some since the March 12 decision to cancel all sports until further notice.
"This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes, but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, who is also the athletics director at Penn. "Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged."
The change comes as a result of the March 12 cancellation of all sports for winter and spring competition, which put all sports in what the NCAA deemed as out-of-season mode - a time in which different rules apply to coaching student-athletes.
The coordination committee committed to reevaluating the approved access in mid-May to determine whether an extension is necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.