HUNTINGTON — When the NCAA announced on Friday that its board of directors elected to pursue its sponsored championships in the spring, it caused a ripple effect in collegiate athletics.
Less than 30 minutes after the announcement, Conference USA put out a statement that it was pushing its fall sports — men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — to the spring, as well.
Football, which is run by the College Football Playoff, is the only intercollegiate sport still playing in the fall now.
Conference USA said its decision to move those sports was based off the NCAA decision and it allows C-USA teams to pursue opportunities within the NCAA Tournament in the spring.
“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships,” Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in the release. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick, who was on hand for Friday’s football practice, commented on the move following the announcements by the league and NCAA.
“Even though I’m disappointed that our teams won’t be able to play this fall, I understand and support the decision to postpone until spring, which gives our student-athletes an opportunity to compete for championships,” Hamrick said.
Hamrick and his staff had been attempting to piece together schedules over the past few weeks, but that became much more difficult in the last two weeks when several conferences, including the Mid-American Conference — a regional conference to Marshall — decided to postpone all fall sports.
In the end, the scheduling difficulties made it difficult for anyone within Conference USA to pursue a fall season, and the league’s administrators voted to push the seasons to the spring.
“With so many other conferences postponing, as well, we were unable to schedule an acceptable amount of contests,” Hamrick said. “We hope to be able to do that in the spring.”
While the news was disappointing for student-athletes in those sports, the news from the NCAA was not all bad Friday.
Within the same meeting, the NCAA Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the Division I Council that allows fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility and an extra year in which to complete that additional year of eligibility.
Normally, NCAA student-athletes have five years to play four seasons, but the 2020-21 season is an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of sports in the near future.
Hamrick and Marshall football coach Doc Holliday applauded the NCAA’s ruling, which was recommended by the Division I Council on Wednesday.
“It gained momentum and it’s the right thing to do,” Hamrick said. “With the unknowns going into the season, the key word is flexibility. It gives our players a lot of flexibility. If unforeseen things happen, we have the flexibility to bring our players if we desire.”
The ruling, which came down during Friday’s football practice, was the first thing Holliday spoke about with his team following the session.
“It’s a rule that needed to happen,” Holliday said. “Now, these kids can quit worrying about losing a whole year of eligibility. … I think it takes a lot of pressure off the kids. I think it’s a great rule, and I just think now that gets focus on concentrating and getting ready to go play football.”
In addition to the extra year of eligibility, the NCAA Board of Directors adopted a set of measures for student-athletes’ protection.
Schools are not allowed to make student-athletes sign waivers concerning COVID-19 as a condition of participation. Schools can also not cancel or reduce scholarships for athletes opting out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Schools also must review current insurance coverage for fall student-athletes and inform those athletes about the risk classification of their sport and how mandates from the NCAA’s “Resocialization of Collegiate Sport” are being met at their schools.