HUNTINGTON — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit collegiate athletics, the stoppage has also provided the NCAA plenty of time to look at many policies and the future of sports.
On Friday, the NCAA Division I Council met for discussions on several topics, ranging from programs dealing with the impact of the outbreak to a one-time transfer rule and the ability to student-athletes to financially gain with their own name, image and likeness.
The most notable item to come from the agenda notes was that the NCAA Division I Council denied a request on behalf of Group of Five schools to have a blanket waiver regarding FBS membership requirements.
That waiver request, which came in response to financial fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, was submitted by the Group of Five conferences in search of relief from membership requirements, including the number of sports sponsored and scholarship numbers. The request was signed by the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Sun Belt Conference and the Mountain West Conference.
While the Division I Council said that sport sponsorship minimums should be removed from the blanket request, the council did say other legislative changes would be considered for blanket waivers. It also stated that schools can still request sport sponsorship requirement waivers on an individual basis.
“Higher education is facing unique challenges, and the Division I leadership believes it’s appropriate to examine areas in which rules can be relaxed or amended to provide flexibility for schools and conferences,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said. “We will prioritize student-athlete well-being and opportunities balanced with reducing costs associated with administering college sports, but a blanket waiver of sport sponsorship requirements is not in keeping with our values and will not be considered.”
Another keynote item that has been in NCAA talks has been the one-time transfer rule.
Friday’s discussions stemmed from the Transfer Waiver Working Group, which recommended that first-time four-year transfers in all sports be eligible immediately.
That group did not vote on the topic, but instead provided additional feedback as to how it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic with a goal of voting on guideline changes next month.
The group also asked the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to lift a moratorium placed on transfer-related proposals, which was scheduled to run through the end of the 2019-20 year, which would enable discussion of those potential changes.
Important rules changes will continue this week — most notably, on the ability of Division I athletes to use their name, image and likeness to earn money. That was another topic spoken of in-depth on Friday.
Rule changes that would facilitate student-athletes to capitalize on endorsement deals and sponsorships were reviewed last week by college administrators for oversight by the NCAA Board of Governors, which will meet on Monday and Tuesday.