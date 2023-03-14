GLENVILLE, W.Va. -- Glenville State is the defending NCAA Division II Tournament women’s national champion, and the Pioneers didn’t meet a serious challenger to that title in the first three rounds of a repeat bid.
Top-seeded Glenville State polished off a perfect Atlantic Region Tournament with an 88-63 victory over third-seeded West Chester (Pennsylvania) at the Pioneers’ Waco Center on Monday.
Next up for Glenville State is Tampa (Florida) in the Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Monday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m.
Glenville State (32-2) outscored the Golden Rams 28-10 in the second quarter to pull away early.
Breanna Campbell had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers. Mickayla Perdue added 13 points, Tor’e Alford netted 12 and Hya Haywood dropped in 11.
Glenville State connected on 15 of the 44 3-pointers it tried, and eight Pioneers hit at least one. Alford had a team-high four.
Leah Johnson led West Chester (24-9) with 26 points. Emily McAteer produced 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Golden Rams outscored the Pioneers in the paint 46-18, but Glenville State tallied 31 points off 22 West Chester turnovers.
The Mountain East Conference Tournament champion Pioneers bashed Elizabeth City (North Carolina) 84-60 on Friday and Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) 107-76 on Saturday to get to the region tournament final.
The NCAA Tournament was re-seeded for the quarterfinals round. Glenville State drew the No. 5 seed. Tampa is seeded fourth.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.