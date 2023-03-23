West Liberty was out-paced by an 11-point margin in the second half on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers were so far ahead at halftime, it didn’t matter.
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 7:36 pm
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 7:36 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
West Liberty was out-paced by an 11-point margin in the second half on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers were so far ahead at halftime, it didn’t matter.
West Liberty advanced to its second NCAA Division II Tournament championship game in program history with an 87-82 victory over Black Hills State (South Dakota) in the national semifinals in the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers (33-3) led 17-15 midway through the first half before an 11-3 flurry over the next two minutes extended their edge to double digits, and Malik McKinney’s bucket with 4 seconds to go in the half expanded the West Liberty lead to 47-31 at intermission.
The third-seeded Yellow Jackets, down 80-69 with 3:39 remaining in regulation, used a 13-5 spurt to get within 85-82 on two PJ Hayes free throws with 4 seconds left, but McKinney was fouled one second later and made two charity tosses to set the final score.
McKinney and Bryce Butler each scored 16 points for the second-seeded Hilltoppers, who last made the championship game in 2014. Chaz Hinds netted 14 points and Steve Cannady dropped in 13.
Joel Scott collected 30 points and 13 rebounds for Black Hills State (29-6). Hayes scored 17 points, Jaeton Hackley added 11 and Sindou Cisse tallied 10.
The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Hilltoppers 45-36, but Black Hills State committed 12 turnovers to just five for West Liberty. The Hilltoppers were 46.5% from the field (32 for 66), compensating for a 55.2% showing at the foul line (16 for 29).
West Liberty seeks its first national title on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.