HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football’s defensive personnel increased by one Thursday.
Jahsen Wint, a former Ohio State defensive back, was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA Thursday. Wint announced his decision to join the Thundering Herd as a walk-on in March. Should he play in Saturday’s season opener against Albany, it will be his first collegiate game in 1,386 days, last suiting up for the Buckeyes against Rutgers on Nov. 16, 2019.
“It’s probably going to hit me when I get on the field or in the pre-practice before the game,” Wint said. “It’s going to be special. I’m excited to get to suit up with my brothers.”
After playing for Ohio State from 2016-19, Wint endured a lengthy legal battle that started in 2020 after he was dismissed from the team, but was delayed for more than three years due to COVID-19 and other factors.
Once the case was heard in court, Wint was acquitted of all charges by a jury that deliberated for three hours after a three-day trial. Following the decision, his record was expunged and Wint was reinstated by Ohio State and awarded his undergraduate degree.
Marshall Associate AD of Compliance Sean Tuttle delivered the news to Wint, who said he got emotional on his way to meet Tuttle in the Shewey Building.
“Everything went through my head,” Wint said. “The whole way here, I was just wondering what would happen. I was having hope that everything would be good, but in your mind, you always wonder, ‘What if it doesn’t?’ Emotions just started to build and I was crying halfway on my walk down. I saw Sean standing there and he told me the news. It was like a huge weight was off my shoulder — boulders were lifted.”
Wint appeared in 18 games in three seasons for the Buckeyes where he recorded 39 tackles and a sack. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety will wear No. 23 for the Herd.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said seeing Wint’s determination and perseverance throughout the uncertain times showed maturity as the process played out.
“When a young person is able to manage adversity and maintain a positive attitude and exhibit patience and understanding during a difficult situation, you are able to see and witness individual growth and development,” Spears said. “I have literally seen Jahsen develop new skills that will serve him well, not only here at Marshall, but wherever he goes in his life. In addition, the example he has set for the team and the attitude he maintained throughout has been positive and impactful.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
