HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football’s defensive personnel increased by one Thursday.

Jahsen Wint, a former Ohio State defensive back, was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA Thursday. Wint announced his decision to join the Thundering Herd as a walk-on in March. Should he play in Saturday’s season opener against Albany, it will be his first collegiate game in 1,386 days, last suiting up for the Buckeyes against Rutgers on Nov. 16, 2019.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

