HUNTINGTON — The NCAA took a step forward this week in an effort to return college sports to the national landscape for 2020-21.
This week, the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel unveiled the “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport” — the organization’s guidelines required for resumption of athletics for its member programs.
The NCAA said an ability to have rapid testing, oversight and management of newly-identified cases and socioeconomic risk analyses in place are all necessities before a member school can begin to phase in athletics again.
With those factors varying in different areas, that means the decision on college sports in the 2020-21 seasons falls to the member schools instead of a blanket decision by the NCAA.
“It is also important to take into consideration that there will not be a quick, single day of re-emergence into society,” said Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, in a statement. “We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both. That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”
For a school to begin the process of phasing sports back into its fabric, gating criteria must be met on a local and state level.
Most notably, that gating criteria includes a downward trajectory pattern of COVID-19 cases and influenza-like illnesses for a period of at least 14 days before Phase One can begin.
Phase One has an extensive list of guidelines, which includes keeping vulnerable student-athletes (those with serious underlying health problems) sheltered, along with raising awareness on potential health risks for student-athletes who live in dorms or other group housing.
The baby steps back into normalization include many social distancing principles, such as avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, continuing virtual meetings when possible, limiting nonessential travel and keeping gyms and locker rooms closed.
Phase Two continues with many of the requirements of Phase One (distancing, awareness, gyms/locker rooms closed), but it does loosen restrictions on gatherings from 10 to 50 people. It also allows for the resumption of non-essential travel.
Should those two phases be completed without any evidence of a rebound of COVID-19 concerns, teams may implement Phase Three, which is the final phase outlined.
In Phase Three, vulnerable student-athletes and athletics personnel can resume in-person interactions, as long as they minimize exposure to times when distancing is not practical.
Gyms, locker rooms and common areas for student-athletes may reopen under strict sanitation protocols and staffing is no longer restricted.
These NCAA guidelines come at a time when states are starting to reopen under the government’s “Opening Up America Again” plan, which outlines similar guidelines for resocialization.
Professional sports have also begun implementing their own plans in accordance with the government’s recommendations, but the NCAA release said that professional sports and college sports are not necessarily working on the same playing field when it comes to COVID-19.
That is why one of the requirements laid out from the NCAA list included a university’s plan to reopen its campus.
“Collegiate sports differ from professional sports because all collegiate athletes are first and foremost students,” the release said. “Thus, the resocialization of collegiate sport must be grounded in resocialization of college campuses...
“In all instances, college athletics must operate with approval of school leadership, and the school must be operating in accordance with local and state public officials regarding a return to campus, return to practice and return to competition.”
In West Virginia, a plan called “The Comeback” is being implemented over a six-week stretch as the state looks to resume pseudo-normalcy.
Saturday’s update from Gov. Jim Justice stated that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources showed a drop in the cumulative rate of positive tests to 2.43 percent.
In information released on Sunday evening at 5 p.m., that cumulative positive test rate dropped to 2.31 percent.
While it seems like positive news from the NCAA in regards to the return of sports, it is cautious optimism, at best.
“Bear in mind that upward spikes in infection spread may cause resocialization efforts to halt or event retreat until infection spikes lower again,” the statement said.