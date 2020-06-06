HUNTINGTON - On Friday, college football reached a halftime that it never thought it would have to endure.
Friday marked 85 days since the COVID-19 pandemic ended organized NCAA sports, which included college football and its spring practice schedule.
And, Friday also marked 85 days until the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season, which includes six games slated in Week Zero - one of which involves Marshall and East Carolina.
The NCAA has made several adjustments on the fly of this particular battle, but its most important adjustments will come in the second half as the planning and implementation of a practice schedule and format for the 2020 season hits high gear.
According to a Sports Illustrated report by Ross Dellenger in late May, NCAA leaders have turned their attention toward a preseason practice proposal that would mirror the NFL's organized team activities (OTAs).
Talk of that proposal heated up again on Thursday when Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel relayed that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee was shaping a recommendation to the NCAA Division I Council that would include coaches having access to players for eight hours a week starting in mid-July.
The Football Oversight Committee's proposal is being considered based on its own recommendation that football players have four to six weeks of training before their season starts, which was proposed at the end of April.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons is the chair of the Football Oversight Committee and Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick also serves as a member of the committee, giving the Mountain State a front-and-center presence in the proceedings to re-implement college football to the national landscape.
On Saturday, Hamrick would not outline any details of such discussions within the Football Oversight Committee, but said every aspect has been looked at to find the best option before moving forward with a proposal.
"Several different scenarios have been and continue to be discussed with a recommendation coming at some point," Hamrick said.
The recommendation outlined by Dellenger and again mentioned by Thamel on Thursday would ensure six weeks of preseason camp with the two weeks of OTAs starting in mid-July before four full weeks of practice prior to the beginning of the 2020 season.
For those playing in Week Zero (Aug. 29), the start date of those OTAs would be July 18 while those starting in Week 1 (Sept. 5-6) would begin on July 25.
The OTAs are essentially limited, walk-through practices, but their importance is noted because of the cancellation of spring football for the majority of teams nationally.
According to Dellenger's story, 52 of the NCAA's 130 teams did not even start spring practice.
Marshall was one of those teams and is also one of 12 teams slated to open the year on Aug. 29 in Week Zero, making the decision of utmost importance to Hamrick and head coach Doc Holliday.
Hamrick said that with several different proposals and variations for returning to practice on the table, it is not yet known what proposal will be recommended to the Division I Council - of which Lyons is also a member.
However, the needed time for that proposal to come is quickly approaching if the season is to start on time.
"That's why we're meeting as much as we are," Hamrick said. "It's getting close."