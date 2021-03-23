We just can’t have nice things.
Despite West Virginia’s tough loss to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, I should be filling this space up with stories of Cinderellas and upsets, about how much we needed March Madness a year after not having it at all.
Instead? Death threats and gender equality.
But that’s what it has to be because even after suffering through the loss of sports completely, and even after the return of what is arguably the most organic and exciting competitive sports spectacle in America, the NCAA Tournament, we can’t quit getting in our own way.
I don’t want to spend too much time or space on the death threats. If you don’t know, WVU guard Taz Sherman took to Twitter on Sunday night claiming threats against him and his family were made by Mountaineer “fans.” Shortly after, forwards Emmitt Matthews and Derek Culver took to social media, expressing that they too had similar experiences.
Do I really need to write that threatening college athletes after a loss is bad and to knock it off? Am I so utopia-level naïve that I could believe in common sense?
Maybe. But considering the governing body of college athletics seems so determined not to use any, perhaps it shouldn’t be all that surprising.
That’s where the gender inequality part comes in, and that is what has me hotter than the Pac-12.
Again, if you haven’t seen it by now, Oregon’s Sedona Prince, a player on the Ducks’ women’s basketball squad, tweeted a video showing the conditioning facility at the men’s NCAA Tournament compared to the weight room situation at the women’s tournament. If you haven’t guessed by now, there were some stark contrasts.
Particularly, the fact that the women’s entire stock of weights consisted of one rack with about 12 dumbbells on it. It was probably not all that different from the one your dad had in an attic or garage that mostly served as a dust-covered table to set beer cans or loose nails and screws.
The men’s situation? As my buddy Brandon Lowe said on our radio show Tuesday, it looked like a suitable training facility for Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.”
Unsurprisingly, Prince’s tweet caught fire and went viral. It should have. But it never should have been necessary.
Since her tweet, despite NCAA President Mark Emmert’s general obliviousness toward the entire thing, the weight room situation has been corrected. But as for the bevy of other head-scratching imbalances, not so much.
How about the swag bag, which are gifts given to athletes in both tournaments by the NCAA? The men received a package that would’ve made Blackbeard blush, complete with clothing, books, bottle openers, soaps and self-care products. The women got what looked like a grab bag from a state high school tournament. Here’s a T-shirt, a water bottle and an umbrella; thanks for playing, ladies.
It doesn’t end there. Not even close. As Nancy Armour pointed out in a wonderfully written USA Today column Monday, one that called for Emmert’s head, the issues go much further than that.
I’ll bet you didn’t know that even COVID-19 testing is different. The NCAA is using PCR tests for the men but antigen tests for the women, which aren’t as reliable and yield a higher rate of false positives. All of the courts in Indianapolis for the men’s tournament have been adorned with NCAA and “March Madness” logos, while the women’s courts in San Antonio are mostly not dressed up at all.
Even the NCAA’s efforts to publicize the women’s event is a joke. Right now, the NCAA digital media hub — which serves as the central access point for media outlets across the country, an even more vital resource as access has been limited by COVID-19 protocols — is full of photos from each of the games played in the men’s tournament. And that’s important because local photographers are not permitted access to arenas this season. You can also find transcribed coach interviews, there for the convenience of writers.
What you won’t find is a single photo of a women’s game or a transcribed interview, neither of which will be provided by the NCAA until this weekend’s Sweet 16.
The NCAA has hidden behind space and logistical reasoning. It might as well be a large sheet of tissue paper — you can see right through it.
It was such an easy task — what we do in Indianapolis, we do in San Antonio. Could it have been more simple? Could it have been any easier not to screw up?
Why, oh why, in the year 2021 does a USA Today national columnist, or me, or anyone else even have to make the case that these athletes deserve equal treatment?
And I’ll tell you what else they deserve: your attention. For instance, as of the writing of this column, the WVU women’s team was set to take on Georgia Tech in a second-round game on Tuesday evening. A win would put the Mountaineers in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1992 and for the first time under veteran coach Mike Carey.
I see and hear fans bragging about men’s coach Bob Huggins’ Hall of Fame resume. About how successful the program has been. About how Huggins is a state native and one of ours and on and on and on.
They’re not wrong.
But where is the love for Carey? Where is the love for this team? Huggins has 900 coaching wins now, and guess what. Carey’s not too far behind with over 700. You want to talk about a coach that’s put a program on the map, consider that WVU’s women’s team has now made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 of them have come under Carey, a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
While the WVU men played their final four regular-season games at home, the women were on the road for each of their last four and went straight to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Mountaineers made a run to the league title game. This without point guard Madisen Smith, who was injured. This with a transfer and injuries that left a seven-player rotation full of players that are beaten up.
Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick is an AP All-America honorable mention selection with one of the most interesting stories of any college athlete you’ll find. And she’s not alone on this team, trust me.
What this team is doing is remarkable. What Carey has done and is still doing is remarkable.
Celebrating it is the kind of column I should be writing. And yet, here we are.
So many sports fans are missing out on the women’s game. Mountaineer fans have plenty to be proud of with their women’s team.
These female athletes give us a nice thing to watch. And — Earth to the NCAA — they justly and fairly deserve nice things in return.
Even if some of us clearly do not.