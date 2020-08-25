When West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown came off the field Saturday from his Mountaineers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp, he noticed the offense ran the ball better.
That’s a big deal for WVU. Last season, there were only two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that didn’t run the ball better than West Virginia. Its average of 73.3 yards per game was pretty dismal.
So a better running game, even in one scrimmage, could be a reason for hope. Yet, in tempering that hope, Brown admitted he asked himself the questions that all coaches do when they see one part of a team’s game improve.
“As a head coach sitting back there watching, you’re always wondering if that’s quality offensive line play, quality running back play or a bad defense,” he said. “And if you’re not running the ball well, you’re wondering if it’s a really good defense or bad offensive line or running backs or tight ends.”
For the sake of a Mountaineer offense that needs a boost from its run game in 2020, Brown hopes it’s his offensive line that has made strides since last season.
It’s not just that WVU was one of the worst in the FBS in yards per game and total yards (one of three teams in the FBS to accrue fewer than 900 yards last season). It also was second worst in the subdivision to Akron in yards per carry, averaging just 2.63. It was at its worst on third down (0.9 yards per carry) and in the red zone (0.21 yards per carry).
What Brown sees this preseason, especially in the interior offensive line, is a group that is a year older. He hopes that also makes them a year better.
“The middle of our offensive line is getting better,” Brown said. “They’re being more consistent, and they should be.”
James Gmiter started 10 of 12 games last season and has starting experience at both guard spots. Chase Behrndt has 13 starts over the previous two seasons and 10 in 2019, six at right guard and four at center. Briason Mays started seven games at center and Mike Brown played in 11 games at left guard and started six.
Brown also saw bright spots at the tackles as well. Those two spots lost two senior starters from last season — Kelby Wickline and Colton McKivitz, who shared Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Both positions have big shoes for the returning linemen to fill.
The WVU head coach liked what he saw at tackle from John Hughes, saying Saturday was the culmination of a “nice week” for the junior. He also mentioned redshirt freshman Brandon Yates and redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu.
Brown knows the WVU offensive line will be a work in progress, but it is making progress.
“We should continue to get better and we should continue to make improvements,” Brown said. “I do think the offensive line is continuing to progress. By no means have we arrived, but we’re getting better.”