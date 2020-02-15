LLOYD, Ky. — Brady Nelson’s 22-point performance helped Greenup County defeat Rose Hill Christian 71-51 Friday night in boys high school basketball.
The Musketeer used a 23-1 streak to erase a 28-25 halftime deficit and pull away. Rodrell Dryden scored nine points, grabbed 17 rebounds, issued seven assists and blocked four shots. Zander Carter scored 11 points and Zane Carter 10.
Kenny Wilburn led the Royals with 20 points.
LOGAN 71, MAN 57: The Wildcats, without injured leading scorer David Early, overcame an early deficit to defeat the Hillbillies.
Mitchell Hayner led Logan (15-5) with 20 points. Jarron Glick scored 16, Aida Slack 14 and Noah Cook 12. Austin Ball paced Man (14-4) with 16 points. Caleb Blevins scored 14 and Jackson Tackett 10.
MAN 11 15 16 15 — 57: Adams 8, Cozart 8, Ball 16, Blevins 14, Tackett 10, Toler 1.
LOGAN 8 21 15 27 — 71: Hayner 20, Cook 12, Williamson 9, Glick 16, Slack 14.
POCA 55, SISSONVILLE 49: Isaac McKneely scored 26 points to lift the host Dots over the Indians.
Girls
TUG VALLEY 46, GRACE CHRISTIAN 45: The Panthers (14-6) edged the Soldiers (18-5) in Huntington.
Emily Hutchinson led Grace Christian with 18 points. Samantha Wells scored 14.
Thursday
Girls
WINFIELD 79, LOGAN 48: Z.Z. Russell made six 3-pointers on her way to 32 points to lead the Generals to a road win.
Lauren Hudson scored 15 points for Winfield (15-2), Kennedy Dean scored 11 and Kierstyn Doss 10. Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats (8-11) with 22 points, while Jill Tothe tacked on 13 and Natalie Blankenship 10.
UNIOTO 54, RIVER VALLEY 42: Emily Coleman scored 14 points to lead the fifth-seeded Shermans over the turnover-plagued Raiders in a Division II sectional championship game at Adena High School in Frankfort, Ohio.
Cree Stulley scored 13 points for Unioto (19-3), which advances to the district semifinals to play No. 4 Vinton County at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Southeastern High School. The Vikings beat No. 13 seed Chillicothe 71-39 Thursday.
Hannah Jacks paced River Valley (12-11) with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Lauren Twyman chipped in 11 points.
FAIRVIEW 62, MENIFEE COUNTY 59: The Eagles (20-5) used a late 15-2 streak to defeat the Wildcats (10-15) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jordan Rakes led Fariview with 28 points, 12 in the fourth quarter. Gracie Crisp scored 19 points. Kelsie Woodard led Menifee County with 18 points. Kelsie Evans scored 12 and Morgan Evans 10.
WAHAMA 48, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 35: Emma Gibbs went 10 for 10 at the free throw line and scored 24 points to lead the White Falcons (10-10) to an upset of the Irish (12-7) in Mason, West Virginia.
Hannah Rose scored 13 points for Wahama. Sydney Bolles led Charleston Catholic with 16 points.
OAK HILL 52, EASTERN-MEIGS 50: The 12th seeded Oaks (15-8) used a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to rally past the 22nd seeded Eagles (10-13) in a Division III sectional semifinal contest at Jackson High School.
Oak Hill plays No. 5 seed Northwest at 2:45 p.m. in the sectional championship game Saturday at Lucasville Valley High School.
Caitlyn Brisker led Oak Hill with 22 points and made four key free throws in the closing seconds. Chloe Chambers scored 16 points. Sydney Reylnolds paced Eastern with 17 points.
Boys
ASHLAND 77, BATH COUNTY 57: Fereshman Colin Porter scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out eight assists and made six steals to lead the top-ranked Tomcats (25-0) to a win over the Wildcats (14-12) at Anderson Gym.
Cole Villers scored 15 points, Ethan Sellers 11 and Ethan Hudson 10 for Ashland. Jcob Patton scored 21 to lead Bath County.Devon Hunt scored 14 and Zack Otis 12.
POINT PLEASANT 53, BUFFALO 40: The visiting Big Blacks outscored the Bison 14-6 in the fourth quarter to improve to 7-11.
Hunter Bush scored 18 points and Braxton Yates 11 for Point Pleasant. Alec Hanshaw scored 12 points for Buffalo (5-12).
WHEELERSBURG 60, WAVERLY 54: The Pirates clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a triumph over the Tigers at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
J.J. Truitt led Wheelersburg (19-2 overall, 14-1 SOC) with 17 points. Eli Swords scored 14 points and Matthew Miller 11. Trey Robertson scored 27 points to lead Waverly (16-5, 13-2). Will Futhey scored 12 points.
The Pirates return to action at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in a sectional final vs. either Meigs or Portsmouth West at at Waverly.
GREEN 46, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 29: Kasey Kimbler scored 17 points to help the Bobcats (16-6) defeat the Royals in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Ashleigh Riffe lead Rose Hill Christian with 12 points.