HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's softball team got its Easter weekend off to a solid start on Thursday.
The Thundering Herd got a solid pitching performance from Sydney Nester and timely hits throughout the game in a 6-0 win over FIU in Conference USA action at Dot Hicks Field.
With the win, Marshall moved to 26-11 on the season and 9-4 in Conference USA play. The Herd is now a perfect 7-0 in league play and 15-0 overall on the season at home.
The day's biggest blast came from senior catcher Katie Adams, who connected on a two-run home run to center field that gave Marshall a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Saige Pye followed in the third inning with her 13th home run of the season, which was more than enough cushion for Nester, who was hardly threatened in the contest.
Marshall added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth with Grace Chelemen playing a part in both. Chelemen's RBI single scored pinch-runner Kay Kay Kenney and she later scored on a Mya Stevenson single.
Stevenson also drove in the game's first run in the first inning when she scored Aly Harrell on a single.
Stevenson's first RBI was even enough for Nester, who allowed just three hits in the game. Nester walked three and struck out eight.
FIU's best chance at getting runs against Nester came in the fifth inning when a double steal placed runners on second and third with two outs, but Nester induced a groundout to get out of the frame.
Marshall stayed clean in the field throughout the contest, not allowing FIU any additional opportunities at the plate.
Alexis Ross had two of the three hits for FIU, which fell to 17-22 overall and 3-10 in C-USA action.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
