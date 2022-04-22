BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester has been the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week six times this season.
On Friday night, she proved why.
Nester finished with 11 strikeouts -- the final coming to end the game with the tying runs on base -- as Marshall earned a 2-0 win over Western Kentucky at the WKU Softball Complex.
With the win, Marshall (30-11, 12-4 C-USA) moved into first place in C-USA's East Division over the Hilltoppers.
The game lived up to the excitement of a typical Marshall-Western Kentucky affair.
Nester cruised through the first six innings, allowing just one hit as Western Kentucky (28-9, 11-5 C-USA) struggled to get anything going.
In the seventh, though, a leadoff single by WKU's Maddie Bowlds and a subsequent walk to Kennedy Foote gave the Hilltoppers runners on first and second with no outs.
Nester dug in, however, getting a fielder's choice and a pop-up before getting WKU leadoff hitter Jordan Ridge to strike out looking to end the game.
Nester outdueled WKU pitcher Shelby Nunn, who was nearly as impressive, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out five.
Nunn's one mistake came in the first inning as Marshall's Mya Stevenson hit her 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot that provided all the cushion for Nester in the win.
The two teams return to the field at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Herd will look to earn the series win.
Baseball
Marshall's baseball team used a two-run sixth inning to earn a 2-1 win over Western Kentucky at Nick Denes Field Friday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Marshall (17-21-1, 6-10 C-USA) got all the run support it needed in the sixth when Jordon Billups and Kyle Schaefer had RBI singles to score Daniel Carinci and Luke Edwards, respectively, to put the Herd ahead.
Herd starter Jeffrey Purnell made those runs stand up, going seven innings and allowing just one run on six hits while walking three and striking out five.
Ryan Capuano came on in the eighth inning and shut the door over the final two innings to cement the win for Marshall.
Ty Crittenberger had two hits and drove in the lone run for Western Kentucky (13-24, 4-12 C-USA).
The teams reconvene at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second game of their series.
