HUNTINGTON -- March 14 cannot come soon enough for new Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears.
At his introductory press conference on Friday morning at the Big Green Room of Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Spears outlined part of his vision for the university's athletics department.
It is a vision in which he wants to ascend quickly -- a shared vision with Marshall President Brad Smith.
During Friday's introductory press conference, Spears cited his keys to bringing championships to Marshall, which includes bringing every aspect up to speed with championship-caliber athletics.
Much like what Marshall football coach Charles Huff brings with his offense on Saturdays or head men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni incorporates with his team, Spears wants the Thundering Herd's ascent through collegiate athletics to be fast-paced as it looks to its future during the transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.
"We're going to talk a lot about championship pace," Spears said. "We're going to figure that out together. There's something about a pace -- a cadence, a rhythm."
Spears' pace became evident to Smith during his in-person interview at Marshall when Spears and Smith went through the Cam Henderson Center to address the facility.
At the end of the visit, Spears had a list of 70 things that he'd address at the Herd's basketball arena, which showed Smith that he's a forward thinker.
One of the keynote questions that Spears has had since he stepped foot in Huntington was his vision for a baseball facility -- a project that stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic and is in flux moving forward.
Spears offered his thoughts on the situation surrounding the need for a baseball facility, without hesitation, citing that he and Smith have spoken about it, and his introduction with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also touched on it prior to Friday's press conference.
"Each and every day from March 14, we're going to work to get that stadium figured out," Spears said. "We're going to work immediately when I get started to get that. I already had a nice conversation with Steve right when I walked in the door. Steve introduced himself and said, 'Hey, we need to get this baseball stadium figured out.' So you've got the mayor and the president who brought it up to me on the very first day -- and about 75 other people."
Spears outlined part of his championship process on Friday, which includes learning the people working at Marshall and the precedents that have been successful at the university, incorporating them into his own ideas and visions on how to be successful moving forward.
"You don't just start running," Spears said. "We've got to figure out what has worked well here -- what we've done well in the past -- and that pace will start to evolve and get established. I promise you, we're going to be running with the Herd quick."
The people aspect is one that Spears said is most important in the journey for success.
One benefit that Spears said Marshall brings that he didn't have in Pittsburgh -- where he was deputy athletic director -- was the ability to be surrounded constantly by those with whom he works.
In Pittsburgh, the area is spread out much more, so there is less opportunity to get to know each other outside of work, but Huntington offers the chance to know his co-workers and the community on a personal level.
"You can do that in a town this size," Spears said. "You're so engaged in the community because you see everyone wherever you are. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
Spears said there is plenty he wants to see in his vision for Marshall athletics in the future, and he will start the process of prioritizing the biggest needs soon.
"There are so many things on the list and I spend a lot of times trying to find out the priority of it," Spears said. "It's like eating an elephant, man. How do you eat an elephant? Just one bite at a time. That's what we're going to do. We're going to get after it."
While it is still uncertain as to whether Marshall's transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference will come this year or next, Spears is taking steps to make sure that, if the change comes for the 2022-23 academic year, Marshall University athletics is positioned to compete for championships immediately in its new league.
That isn't just his vision; instead, that's his expectation.
"When you look at that football league, we're going to have some fun in that league now, right?" Spears said. "They're going to get after it. All those teams throw it around a little bit and it's going to be an exciting brand of football. Football is going to be so much fun in the Sun Belt. Look out!
"The basketball piece, we have the chance to be the elite program in the league. I'll make that argument right now. We can be that program in the league where we're challenging for that spot in the NCAA Tournament every single year.
"I can't wait for that all to get started and to share that with our fan base. We've got to get out in the community and we've got to remind everyone that we have an opportunity to really stake a claim in that league."