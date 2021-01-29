LLOYD, Ky. -- New Boston returned from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine to defeat Greenup County 75-64 Wednesday night in boys high school basketball at the Greenhouse.
New Boston (14-1), ranked No. 1 in Ohio Division IV, won its seventh consecutive game. by using an 11-4 run in the second quarter to take control.
Tanner Voiers scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to lead the Tigers. Grady Jackson scored 15 points, Kyle Sexton 11 and De'Von Jones 10.
Trenton Hannah paced the Musketeers (3-6) with 20 points. Boone Gibson scored 11 and Carson Wireman 10.
NEW BOSTON 17 16 13 29 -- 75: Jones 10, Jackson 15, T. Voiers 29, Bratchett 0, Truitt 0, Sexton 11, Maynard 0, Perry 0, Alley 0, Clark 8, B. Voiers 8.
GREENUP COUNTY 10 16 13 25 -- 64: Howard 3, Hunt 3, B. Gibson 11, Wireman 10, Bays 8, Barker 5, J. Gibson 4, Hannah 20.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ashland's home boys basketball game with Paris Feb. 6 is canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Greyhounds. The Tomcats are looking for a replacement opponent.
Oak Hill's girls game with South Webster was postponed until Feb. 11.