ONA — It’s a new name at the helm of the Cabell Midland boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season this year and fans will get their first look at the team when the Knights tip off at home against Russell on Saturday.
J.J. Martin, a former player at Huntington High and at Marietta College, replaced his former coach and mentor Rick Chaffin this season after Chaffin stepped down following two successful years, including a state tournament berth for Cabell Midland, the Knights’ first since 2009.
Not only is Chaffin gone from that team, but six seniors, including four of the starting five for the Knights. That is the biggest challenge facing Martin heading into his first season as a head coach.
“We got a lot of young guys, and getting all of them to buy into our process, if they can do that, I think we’ll have a special year,” Martin said.
The only returning starter for Cabell Midland is Chandler Schmidt, who averaged 18.0 points per game as a freshman and was a second-team all-state selection. Junior Palmer Riggio saw valuable time off the bench last year for the Knights, and 6-8 junior center Sean Marcum returns as well.
Marcum was injured to start last season but came on late in the year to play a big role in key games down the stretch.
The three returners are joined by seniors J.J. Roberts and Jackson Oxley, joining the team for the first time, who, like Schmidt and Riggio, are transitioning from football over to the more rigorous conditioning of basketball.
Corey Sweeney, Kalen Siebert and Ben Parker join fellow juniors Riggio and Marcum on the team. Alex McCarty is the only other sophomore besides Schmidt this year and freshman Dominic Schmidt, younger brother to Chandler, is the only freshman this year.
The Schmidts’ mother, Christina, a former college player as well as college coach and player in Indiana, joins the staff as Martin’s top assistant coach this year.
“We got some really good athletes,” Martin said. “Chandler’s back, his younger brother’s now a player here, he’s also really good. Sean Marcum is starting to come along, he’s starting to put his focus on basketball. Our main focus is going to be finding who is going to be the leader here.”
As an assistant for the Knights the previous two seasons under Chaffin, Martin knows the players and said he is viewed as an older brother who can show the team “tough love,” for which he’s earned the players’ respect.
Martin is changing the style of Cabell Midland’s play from a lot of half-court offense and defense to one that will play more full court using the deep bench of athletic players he’s been dealt.
The first practice with the full basketball squad took place Monday following the football team’s loss in the state championship game. The four football players (Chandler Schmidt, Roberts, Oxley and Riggio) got to practice Monday through Friday. Russell agreed to move the Cabell Midland game to Saturday to allow the football players to get in five practices to be eligible for the first basketball game.
“We got to try to knock some of the rust off of these football guys,” Martin said. “We got to try to get them into up-and-down basketball shape. It’s totally different than playing football.
“Russell has got a young team, but they’re pretty good. They start three seniors, but their best player is a sophomore who is a tall kid. We shouldn’t have a problem if we go out and execute the way we should.”