WINFIELD, W.Va. — Winfield features depth and experience on the field and the sidelines.
The Generals return several starters from last year’s 5-5 squad and have added new head coach Eddie Smolder, who led programs at Sissonville and Ripley in recent seasons.
‘We still have a lot of work to do,” said Smolder, a former Marshall University tight end. “We’ve made progress. The kids have bought in to what we’re doing. They’re close and coachable.”
Smolder said he is blessed to coach Winfield, where his assistants include former Marshall NFL player Chris Massey, as well as Ron Arthur, Wayne Pritt, Richie Sutphin and Josh Westfall.
“We have a really good staff,’ Smolder said. “Hiring Chris was a no-brainer. He’ll coach special teams, linebackers and fullbacks. You don’t get a chance to have a former NFL player on staff very often. Ron Arthur, our defensive coordinator, is a great fit.”
That group leads a roster of 60 players.
“We have some good depth for Class AA,” said Smolder, an assistant at Cabell Midland last season.
Brycen Brown is a three-year starter at quarterback and is backed by promising sophomore Hayden Hinkle. Caden Beam is a rugged 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior fullback joined in the backfield by Bray Boggs. Jayce Miller, Kyuan Pierson, Nicco Petrozelli and Caden Cunningham also expect carries. Cunningham and his brother Jaxson, a three-year starter at center, are sons of former Marshall standout Rob Cunningham.
Third-year starter Zander Huffman (5-10, 210) and Logan Howell, who owns a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall as a long snapper, are the guards. Jacob Ingram and Isaac Arthur at at tackle, with Isaac Woolwine also in the mix.
Toby Laughery and Caleb Kuhl are at tight end. Tanner Laughery, Luke Davis and Tre Tanner are wide receivers.
Many of the same players man the defense. Huffman is at nose guard, flanked by Caleb Kuhl and Jaxson Cunningham, with Woolwine and Nick Criner to see playing time. Howell and Beam are inside linebackers. Miller and Bryson Brown are on the strong side. Tomy Fluharty and Caden Cunningham are the weakside backers. Toby Laughery, Piersin, Hinkle and Davis are on the outside.
Boggs plays safety, with tanner Laughery, Petrozelli, Tanner and Nathan Dailey on the corners.
Freshman Aiden Hernandez in the kicker. Dylan Kuhl punts.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
